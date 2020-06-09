Best black-owned skincare brands to support today and always

From foundation ranges that fail to cater to all skin tones to ‘nude’ lipsticks suited only to fairer complexions, the beauty industry has a poor reputation when it comes to racial diversity . This crosses over into skincare , too – the bright white cast left behind by many SPFs is proof enough.

In response to the lack of products that cater to dark skin tones, an array of skincare brands have launched over the last few years – and with them, comes rich formulas, delicious ingredients and inspiring stories.

Of course, it goes without saying that we should always support black-owned beauty brands. However, in the current climate, it’s a particularly important time to actively contribute towards these brands and ensure they thrive.

To honour the clever innovations and black entrepreneurs behind them, we’ve rounded up some of the best black-owned skincare brands available so that you can support them today, tomorrow and forever.