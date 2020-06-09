Best black-owned skincare brands to support today and always

Looking for your next skincare purchase? These black-owned brands will enrich your skincare routine.
From foundation ranges that fail to cater to all skin tones to ‘nude’ lipsticks suited only to fairer complexions, the beauty industry has a poor reputation when it comes to racial diversity. This crosses over into skincare, too – the bright white cast left behind by many SPFs is proof enough.
In response to the lack of products that cater to dark skin tones, an array of skincare brands have launched over the last few years – and with them, comes rich formulas, delicious ingredients and inspiring stories.
Of course, it goes without saying that we should always support black-owned beauty brands. However, in the current climate, it’s a particularly important time to actively contribute towards these brands and ensure they thrive.
To honour the clever innovations and black entrepreneurs behind them, we’ve rounded up some of the best black-owned skincare brands available so that you can support them today, tomorrow and forever.
Liha Beauty
Founded by best friends Gloucestershire-born Liha Okunniwa and Londoner Abi Oyepitan, Liha Beauty merges English aromatherapeutic techniques with ingredients from Yoruba tradition.
Aside from its high quality formulas and beautiful brand aesthetics, all of Liha Beauty’s packaging is recyclable and reusable.
LBB Skin
While working as an investment banker in London, Nnenna Onuba relied on her skincare routine to provide a slice of self-care within her hectic schedule.
Noticing a gap in the market for on-the-go skincare that maintained high quality, she created LBB Skin. From a multipurpose hydrating stick balm to soothing aromatherapy oil blend; the brand provides holistic beauty solutions that work for those with a busy lifestyle.
The Afro Hair & Skin Co
The Afro Hair & Skin Co. was founded on the idea that it’s not only important to take time for self-care, but to also take that moment to feed positivity back into your consciousness and rebalance your energy.
Created by Ibi Meier-Oruitemeka, the brand harnesses the healing benefits of locally sourced British ingredients, like bitter orange blossom and organic ylang ylang flower, its clever formulas focus on helping you achieve healthy skin.
The Glowcery
We all know the effects a good diet can have on our complexion, but what if you took some of those ingredients and applied them directly to our skin?
The Glowcery, founded by Roshanne Dorsett last year, believes that 100% natural, fresh and superfood ingredients is the key to healthy, glowing skin. Plus, the packaging is colour-coded to represent the fruit, plants and superfoods used in each formula. So clever.
Essentials by Temi
While volunteering her services as a beauty advisor to women in a local women’s shelter, Temi Shobowale discovered a way to combine her two passions.
Throughout her years working in the beauty retail industry, she educated herself on all things skincare, which led her to creating Essentials by Temi, a range of body, face and soul products formulated with organic plant-based ingredients.
Shop the products here (customs fees may apply) and follow on Instagram here.
Okiki Skincare
Made in Britain and inspired by West Africa, Okiki Skincare is a gorgeous skincare and home care brand founded by Ade Ogunsola and Antonia Ogunsola, a mother-daughter duo based in Kent.
Taking inspiration from their Nigerian and Ghanaian roots, Okiki products are the result of recipes passed down through generations. In the line-up, you’ll find everything from indulgent, nourishing soap bars to bath salts that will leave you feeling relaxed after every soak.
Soapsmith
Founded by soapmaker Sam Jameson, Soapsmith is a London-based luxury soap and bodycare brand.
There are three products available; a hand and body wash, hand and body lotion and a soap bar – but they’re all available in seven different fragrance options.
Each scent is inspired by and named after different areas in London, in homage to the city in which Jameson was born and raised. There’s Hackney (think bergamot and sandalwood to summon up the River Lea), Camden (coconut, bergamot and white musk), Whitechapel (violets and lilacs), Marble Arch (vanilla, orange, patchouli and saffron), Bloomsbury (rose), Lavender Hill (jasmine and lavender) and Brick Lane roses, honeysuckle, amber, pepper and sandalwood).
A Complexion Company
Using African-native holistic practices passed down through generations, A Complexion Company has been designed specifically for darker skin and works to serve the requirements of women within the Diaspora and across Africa.
It’s Soil Association-certified and uses indigenously sourced ingredients, focusing only on those that can be sustainably harvested.
Epara Skincare
Despite a life-long passion for skincare, Ozohu Adoh struggled to find skincare products that could treat her dry, uneven skin – so she made her own.
Epara is a luxury skincare range created for women with deeper skin tones. Its products are rooted in scientifically-proven ingredients derived from Africa.
Molewa Skincare
Handcrafted in Buckinghamshire, Sola Sangowawa-Boua formulates and fills all of Molewa Skincare’s products in her private studio in micro-batches, to ensure freshness and efficacy.
The face products are all about radiance, while its body care range focuses on rebooting, recharging and refreshing skin.
It uses a combination of natural butters, natural oils and botanicals to target skin-related issues, while also bolstering skin health.
