It’s not just our skincare routines that change when the weather gets colder. Now that we’re well and truly into the change of seasons, you might find yourself switching up your everyday make-up a bit. That neon eyeliner you wore all through summer might not be doing it for you anymore, or maybe you’re having to switch foundation shades to something a little less tanned. Each year autumn brings a shake-up to our beauty routine – and it’s a good time to try something new, be it a fresh haircut or a new colour of nail varnish.

Another easy way you can switch up your make-up for winter? By adding a blonzer into your beauty bag.

What is a blonzer?

That’s not a typo: a blonzer is basically a hybrid between a bronzer and a blusher, and it’s perfect for giving your skin a rosy flush of warmth, without looking too golden or sun-kissed. Think about the natural flush your skin might get when you come in from a chilly woodland walk or the warmth across the bridge of your nose if you’ve been skiing without wearing adequate SPF (not recommended, FYI). If your skin tone doesn’t change from season to season, you might be missing the warmth that a bronzer can give you, which is why a blonzer is perfect for the autumn and winter months.

Where should you apply blonzer?

A blonzer is basically a bronzer with warmer, redder or berry undertones that can be applied not only where you’d contour (under the cheeks, chin and hairline) but across the bridge of your nose and on the apples of your cheeks and temples too. You could even use it on the eyelids to pull together your look. One product – so many uses. Keep scrolling for Stylist’s round-up of the very best blonzers below…

12 best blonzers for a natural glow

Vieve Sunset Blush in Piazza With a soft satin finish, this finely milled powder can be dusted over the skin for a weightless wash of colour or built up for a real pop of pigment. Piazza is a rich berry brown that looks gorgeous on deeper skin tones. Shop Vieve Sunset Blush in Piazza, £23

buy now

bareMinerals Gen Nude Blonzer With the perfect amount of blush and bronze, this beautiful blonzer perfectly captures a naturally warm flush. Kiss of Rose is a great medium shade that’s gorgeous for autumn. Shop bareMinerals Gen Nude Blonzer in Kiss of Rose at Sephora, £20 buy now

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy