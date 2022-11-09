All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Part bronzer, part blush – the hybrid ‘blonzer’ is a two-in-one product that’s perfect for this time of year…
It’s not just our skincare routines that change when the weather gets colder. Now that we’re well and truly into the change of seasons, you might find yourself switching up your everyday make-up a bit. That neon eyeliner you wore all through summer might not be doing it for you anymore, or maybe you’re having to switch foundation shades to something a little less tanned. Each year autumn brings a shake-up to our beauty routine – and it’s a good time to try something new, be it a fresh haircut or a new colour of nail varnish.
Another easy way you can switch up your make-up for winter? By adding a blonzer into your beauty bag.
What is a blonzer?
That’s not a typo: a blonzer is basically a hybrid between a bronzer and a blusher, and it’s perfect for giving your skin a rosy flush of warmth, without looking too golden or sun-kissed.
Think about the natural flush your skin might get when you come in from a chilly woodland walk or the warmth across the bridge of your nose if you’ve been skiing without wearing adequate SPF (not recommended, FYI). If your skin tone doesn’t change from season to season, you might be missing the warmth that a bronzer can give you, which is why a blonzer is perfect for the autumn and winter months.
Where should you apply blonzer?
A blonzer is basically a bronzer with warmer, redder or berry undertones that can be applied not only where you’d contour (under the cheeks, chin and hairline) but across the bridge of your nose and on the apples of your cheeks and temples too. You could even use it on the eyelids to pull together your look. One product – so many uses.
Keep scrolling for Stylist’s round-up of the very best blonzers below…
12 best blonzers for a natural glow
Jones Road Lip and Cheek Stick in Chocolate Mocha
This is Stylist beauty editor Morgan Fargo’s favourite formula of the moment – a beautiful cream blush that has just enough rich brown pigment to double up as both blusher and bronzer. It also triples up as a lipstick. What a product.
Shop Jones Road Lip and Cheek Stick in Chocolate Mocha at Liberty London, £34
Benefit Java Mocha Blush in Java
This rosy mocha blonzer is great for adding just enough warmth to the skin. With a natural matte finish, it’s perfect for a soft-focus finish on the skin.
Charlotte Tilbury Cheek to Chic in The Climax
These clever blusher-bronzer hybrids allow you to custom blend your blonzer flush. Apply the outer bronzer shade to areas you want more depth and the inner blush to the areas you want to add warmth.
Shop Charlotte Tilbury Cheek to Chic in The Climax at Cult Beauty, £32
Iconic London Sheer Blush in Berry Boom
Iconic London’s sheer blush formulas are beautiful for creating a dewy glow on the skin. Berry Boom has a warm, berry pink tone that, when buffed into the skin, leaves behind a gorgeous winter warmth.
Shop Iconic London Sheer Blush in Berry Boom at Sephora, £21
Illamasqua Colour Veil in Enamour
With a unique jelly texture, this little pot of goodness is great for adding a warm sheen of colour to the cheeks. The orange-toned Enamour gives paler skin tones a lovely warmth and looks equally gorgeous on darker skin tones as a bolder pop of colour.
Shop Illamasqua Colour Veil in Enamour at Lookfantastic, £20
Milk Makeup Bionic Blush in Beyond
This rich berry tone looks amazing on deeper skin tones to add both a warming blush and rich bronze contour. Blend with fingertips, a sponge or foundation brush and watch as the creamy liquid melts into your skin. It’s a dream to apply.
Monika Blunder Beauty Liquid Flush Cheek Tint in Wien
Packed with skincare ingredients, Monika Blunder’s Cheek Tints offer so much more than just air-whipped colour. They nourish the skin beneath while soothing sensitivity. Wien is a great peachy-toned nude shade that is universally flattering.
Shop Monika Blunder Beauty Liquid Flush Cheek Tint in Wien at Cult Beauty, £25
Nudestix Nudies All Over Face Color Matte in Sunkissed
These genius sticks have a buttery cream-to-powder formula that buff beautifully into the skin. Sunkissed is a great warm bronze shade that looks great on the cheeks, lids and lips.
Shop Nudestix Nudies All Over Face Color Matte in Sunkissed at Lookfantastic, £28
Suqqu Melting Powder Blush in 07
These unique powder blushers are enriched with oil – to give the skin a weightless sheen and ultra-natural finish. Shades Yoiurushi and Tomoshibi (7 & 8) have deep warming brown tones to them, making them a perfect blonzer for autumn.
Tower 28 Beauty Beachplease Luminous Tinted Balm in Power Hour
Designed for cheeks and lips, these gorgeous little balm pots melt into the skin to deliver a natural sheen of colour and second-skin flush. Power Hour is a flattering peach tone that looks great on a breadth of skin tones.
Shop Tower 28 Beauty Beachplease Luminous Tinted Balm in Power Hour at Cult Beauty, £21
Vieve Sunset Blush in Piazza
With a soft satin finish, this finely milled powder can be dusted over the skin for a weightless wash of colour or built up for a real pop of pigment. Piazza is a rich berry brown that looks gorgeous on deeper skin tones.
bareMinerals Gen Nude Blonzer
With the perfect amount of blush and bronze, this beautiful blonzer perfectly captures a naturally warm flush. Kiss of Rose is a great medium shade that’s gorgeous for autumn.
Shop bareMinerals Gen Nude Blonzer in Kiss of Rose at Sephora, £20
Main image: Stylist