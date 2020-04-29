It’s funny, isn’t it? I’ve never had more time to sleep yet I’m more tired than ever. Blame it on the late night TikTok binges or my inability to say no to just one more episode of Normal People (it’s brilliant, right?), but I’m staying up late, and waking up early too. Thankfully, I can turn on the peppiness for work meetings and quizzes with friends. And that would be all well and good if my face didn’t completely give the game away.

Right now, my hereditary dark circles are a deeper shade of purple and my skin has an odd grey tinge, like an Instagram filter no one ever asked for. And while concealer would take the edge off my under-eyes, a slick of mascara would make my eyes look more awake and foundation would tone down my grey complexion, I just can’t be bothered with any of that. So that’s exactly why I’ve reignited my love for blusher.