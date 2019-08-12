These are the best body moisturisers, according to a lifelong sufferer of dry skin

I’ve dealt with eczema and dry skin my entire life, so I’m fully aware of the struggles. It can be quite an inconvenience having to carry an emergency moisturiser in my handbag just in case my skin decides to start flaking, and I’ve lost count of the times I’ve had to ask loved ones to help me slather cream on those annoying, hard-to-reach places on my body.

Throughout the years, I’ve tried a number of different brands that have claimed to have the ‘best’ lotions around, yet none of them seemed to quench the thirst that my skin so desperately needed.