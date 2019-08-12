These are the best body moisturisers, according to a lifelong sufferer of dry skin
Is dry or cracked skin is getting you down? Don’t worry: we’ve got you covered.
I’ve dealt with eczema and dry skin my entire life, so I’m fully aware of the struggles. It can be quite an inconvenience having to carry an emergency moisturiser in my handbag just in case my skin decides to start flaking, and I’ve lost count of the times I’ve had to ask loved ones to help me slather cream on those annoying, hard-to-reach places on my body.
Throughout the years, I’ve tried a number of different brands that have claimed to have the ‘best’ lotions around, yet none of them seemed to quench the thirst that my skin so desperately needed.
The condition of skin changes as quickly as the British weather, meaning it’s important to ensure it gets the TLC it needs. The drop in humidity levels on colder days causes skin to dry out, whilst warmer climates causes it to sweat, which can lead to irritated heat rashes and clogged pores.
With so many choices on the market it can be hard to separate the good from the bad.
So, I’ve done the hard work for you by carefully narrowing down my tried-and-tested favourites that work to replenish and re-hydrate my eternally dry skin.
The best body moisturisers for dry skin
Ameliorate Transforming Body Lotion
Formulated for those with Keratosis Pilaris (aka KP or ‘chicken skin’ - a bumpy, dry skin condition), this moisturiser contains alpha hydroxy acids to exfoliate and sweet almond oil to hydrate and protect renewed skin cells. As someone who has KP, I was excited to give this a go and it didn’t disappoint. The non-greasy, gel-like consistency was a winner for me as it was so lightweight. After using it twice daily for around two weeks, my KP had reduced and I had baby smooth skin. I found I’d almost used the whole 200ml bottle in that time, so in future I’d probably buy the bigger 500ml one.
Bio Oil Dry Skin Gel
Most people will have heard of the original Bio Oil, but have you tried its sister product? The cocktail of emollients (a rich, hydrating formula) in this gel creates a protective film to resist moisture loss and restore dry skin. I made the mistake of applying too much, so it’s definitely best used sparingly.
CeraVe Daily Moisturising Lotion
I’m not sure why I hadn’t tried this moisturiser sooner to be honest. It specialises in MVE technology to control the release of ceramides (fats found in the uppermost layers of skin) that join together to retain and restore moisture, as well as protect from environmental damages (like pollution). Hyaluronic acid also helps to treat acne and scarring, and impressively, I saw an improvement after the first time I used it.
Dove Essential Nourishing Lotion
I rarely repurchase the same product, so it’s important to note that I have and will continue to buy a bottle of Dove Essential Nourishing Lotion every single time I run out. The consistency is very rich and luxurious but, more importantly, it keeps skin flake-free for hours (although I’m not sure it quite works for the 10 hours it promises). I found that it absorbs into skin seriously fast and doesn’t leave a sticky residue behind either. How can this not be an essential in everyone’s bodycare routine?
Lush Dream Cream Self-Preserving Body Lotion
You may know this as “the miracle cream that ‘cures’ eczema”, but what you may not know is that it applies like a dream and provides hours of hydration. It’s made with kind-to-skin ingredients like oat milk, rose absolute, organic extra virgin olive oil and fair trade organic cocoa butter to treat even the most sensitive of skin. Now, Lush has created an alternative self-preserving version, so it can keep itself clean without the synthetic preservatives, which in turn helps us do our bit for the planet.
Nivea Body Lotion for Dry Skin
If I’m on a budget or looking to use up some old store loyalty points it’s likely that I’ll opt for Nivea’s Irresistibly Smooth moisturiser. The so-called Hydra IQ formula works alongside the body’s inner water channels to nourish the skin from within and keep your skin silky soft even after 24 hours. This moisturiser (not all that surprisingly) does a better job of hydrating my body than I do, since I barely ever drink water. Added bonus?It contains dermatologically-tested shea butter to help give skin a glow.
Sanctuary Spa Wet Skin Moisture Miracle
If you appreciate five minutes of extra sleep in the morning like I do, this award-winning body moisturiser is for you. Apply it onto wet skin as soon as you’re out of the shower – it doesn’t need rinsing off – and let the apricot and avocado oils soak in. Towel dry as usual and you’re good to go. It absorbs twice as fast as your regular moisturiser, and leaves skin smelling incredible.
The Body Shop Shea Nourishing Body Butter
Shea butter is renowned for its powerful moisturising properties, so it’s not a surprise that this did a great job of keeping my body nourished and moisturised. Despite the buttery consistency it’s not too thick, so a little goes a long way and you get more bang for your buck. If the indulgent texture isn’t enough to mentally transport you to a spa, its deep nutty scent will.
Images: Getty / courtesy of brands