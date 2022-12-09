Whether you’re a skincare enthusiast or low-key beauty consumer, the chances are that when it comes to the skin on your face, there are a number of key products you use daily. From a nourishing moisturiser to a radiance-boosting foundation, it’s no secret that our complexions get the bulk of attention when it comes to beauty.

But what about the skin on your body? While the temperatures may have plummeted recently and the thought of bare skin makes us shudder, the festive season is very much upon us – meaning shoulders, legs and limbs may well be out.

An easy way to treat your body to a little razzle dazzle for the festive season? A shimmer body oil. Less maintenance than a full-body fake tan and more special than your bog-standard body moisturiser, this small category of bodycare can make a big difference to how our skin looks.