Give your skin instant radiance, shine and sparkle with Stylist’s pick of the best shimmer body oils…

Whether you’re a skincare enthusiast or low-key beauty consumer, the chances are that when it comes to the skin on your face, there are a number of key products you use daily. From a nourishing moisturiser to a radiance-boosting foundation, it’s no secret that our complexions get the bulk of attention when it comes to beauty. 

But what about the skin on your body? While the temperatures may have plummeted recently and the thought of bare skin makes us shudder, the festive season is very much upon us – meaning shoulders, legs and limbs may well be out. 

An easy way to treat your body to a little razzle dazzle for the festive season? A shimmer body oil. Less maintenance than a full-body fake tan and more special than your bog-standard body moisturiser, this small category of bodycare can make a big difference to how our skin looks. 

Whether you’re looking to show your legs some love with an ultra sheeny oil or fake a faux glow with a hint of bronze, we’ve rounded up the 14 best shimmer body oils that will help your skin shine this festive season and beyond.

  • Huda Beauty N.Y.M.P.H Body Drip Shimmering Dry Oil

    best-body-shimmer-huda

    For use on the body and hair, this super flattering bronze body oil is packed with hydrating oils like jojoba, avocado and vitamin E to leave your skin soft and glowing. The glistening formula has also been infused with Kayali’s Utopia Vanilla Coco eau de parfum for an irresistible scent. 

    Shop Huda Beauty N.Y.M.P.H Body Drip Shimmering Dry Oil at Boots, £42

  • Chanel No5 The Gold Body Oil

    chanel-body-oil

    Ultra luxurious, this beautiful body oil is designed to enhance your skin and dazzle in the light. Enriched with the iconic Chanel No5 fragrance it’s a two-in-one: dreamy skin and divine fragrance. Win-win. 

    Shop Chanel No5 The Gold Body Oil at Sephora, £85

  • Emma Lewisham Illuminating Face and Body Oil

    emma-lewisham-illuminating-face-body-oil_1

    Designed for use on the face and body, this gorgeous oil illuminates the skin with ultra-fine minerals. It expertly works to flatter all skin tones, blurring imperfections for a healthy and radiant all-over glow.

    Shop Emma Lewisham Illuminating Face and Body Oil at Naturisimo, £52

  • Refy Body Glow

    refy-body-glow

    For a glass-like finish, this super body serum is the one. It’s enriched with reflective pearl pigments to enhance the collarbone, décolletage and shoulders for a full-body glow and radiant sheen. 

    Shop Refy Body Glow, £28

