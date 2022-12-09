All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Give your skin instant radiance, shine and sparkle with Stylist’s pick of the best shimmer body oils…
Whether you’re a skincare enthusiast or low-key beauty consumer, the chances are that when it comes to the skin on your face, there are a number of key products you use daily. From a nourishing moisturiser to a radiance-boosting foundation, it’s no secret that our complexions get the bulk of attention when it comes to beauty.
But what about the skin on your body? While the temperatures may have plummeted recently and the thought of bare skin makes us shudder, the festive season is very much upon us – meaning shoulders, legs and limbs may well be out.
An easy way to treat your body to a little razzle dazzle for the festive season? A shimmer body oil. Less maintenance than a full-body fake tan and more special than your bog-standard body moisturiser, this small category of bodycare can make a big difference to how our skin looks.
Whether you’re looking to show your legs some love with an ultra sheeny oil or fake a faux glow with a hint of bronze, we’ve rounded up the 14 best shimmer body oils that will help your skin shine this festive season and beyond.
Moroccanoil Shimmering Body Oil
While they’re best known for their haircare, this Moroccanoil body oil ticks all the boxes when it comes to delivering a shimmery glow to the skin. A blend of argan and sesame oil helps to nourish the skin while pearlescent minerals add a subtle iridescence.
Nuxe Huile Prodigieuse Or Golden Shimmer Multi-Purpose Dry Oil
A French skincare favourite, the cult Nuxe Huile Prodigieuse oil is available in a shimmer edition – giving your skin even more glow, shine and beautiful radiance. You can even apply it to your hair for a glittery effect.
Shop Nuxe Huile Prodigieuse Or Golden Shimmer Multi-Purpose Dry Oil at Lookfantastic, £29.50
Rituals Lotus & White Tea Body Shimmer Oil
With a delicately sweet aroma of lotus and white tea, this body oil leaves skin ultra soft and glowing. It contains tiny reflective mineral particles that allow light to bounce off the skin for a lit-from-within glow.
Shop Rituals Lotus & White Tea Body Shimmer Oil at Boots, £21.50
Anastasia Beverly Hills Shimmer Body Oil
Seriously lightweight and non-sticky, this gorgeously golden body oil is infused with pearlescent pigments that twinkle in the light.
Shop Anastasia Beverly Hills Shimmer Body Oil at Lookfantastic, £43
Skinny Tan After Glow Gloss
If glitter isn’t your thing, you might be a fan of this glow gloss instead. The silky formula is enriched with sunflower and coconut oil to leave your skin feeling firm, hydrated and soft. There are no glitter particles but instead it gives a gorgeous sheen-like glow.
Iconic London Prep-Set-Glow
An Instagram favourite, this famous shimmer spray is perfect for use on the shoulders, décolletage and limbs for a lightweight glow and an envy-inducing gloss.
Forest Essentials Illuminating Body Oil Soundarya
Inspired by Ayurvedic practices and rituals, this nourishing oil is infused with cow’s milk, haritaki fruit extract and jojoba oil to help deeply hydrate the skin, while pure 24K gold helps to boost radiance and leave a golden glow.
Shop Forest Essentials Illuminating Body Oil Soundarya at Lookfantastic, £46
Nars Orgasm Dry Body Oil
This dry body oil is not only steeped in nourishing ingredients (think squalene and vitamin E), but it’s also loaded with pretty pigments to leave a natural-looking, golden pink shimmer on the skin.
Frank Body Booty Drops with Shimmer
Packed with Frank Body’s favourite firming ingredients (caffeine, guarana, carrot root extract, grapeseed and jojoba oils) this nourishing oil includes the addition of mica, a mineral that will leave your skin shimmering all night long.
Shop Frank Body Booty Drops with Shimmer at Lookfantastic, £15
Fenty Beauty Body Lava Luminizer
Richer than an oil, this gel-based body luminizer douses skin in a gloriously dewy, high-shine finish. Micropearls blended with a sheer tint of colour help to accentuate all skin tones for a gorgeous glossy finish.
Huda Beauty N.Y.M.P.H Body Drip Shimmering Dry Oil
For use on the body and hair, this super flattering bronze body oil is packed with hydrating oils like jojoba, avocado and vitamin E to leave your skin soft and glowing. The glistening formula has also been infused with Kayali’s Utopia Vanilla Coco eau de parfum for an irresistible scent.
Shop Huda Beauty N.Y.M.P.H Body Drip Shimmering Dry Oil at Boots, £42
Chanel No5 The Gold Body Oil
Ultra luxurious, this beautiful body oil is designed to enhance your skin and dazzle in the light. Enriched with the iconic Chanel No5 fragrance it’s a two-in-one: dreamy skin and divine fragrance. Win-win.
Emma Lewisham Illuminating Face and Body Oil
Designed for use on the face and body, this gorgeous oil illuminates the skin with ultra-fine minerals. It expertly works to flatter all skin tones, blurring imperfections for a healthy and radiant all-over glow.
Shop Emma Lewisham Illuminating Face and Body Oil at Naturisimo, £52
Refy Body Glow
For a glass-like finish, this super body serum is the one. It’s enriched with reflective pearl pigments to enhance the collarbone, décolletage and shoulders for a full-body glow and radiant sheen.
Main image: