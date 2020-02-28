“I tried a full-body skincare routine for 21 days, and this is what happened”

Ok, I admit, there have now been a couple of days where I haven’t done my routine (read: didn’t wake up in time), but I’m still pretty much on the straight and narrow. On top of my morning skincare and weekly oil treatment, I’ve been using Chanel’s Le Crème Main, £40.50, to keep my hands and nails hydrated throughout the day. A gloriously scented treat that somehow makes me feel very grown up.

Overall I am seeing results I really didn’t expect. The backs of my arms and thighs, where I had what I once thought was permanent kerastosis pilaris, are almost completely smooth. There’s no hint of dryness in the usual problem areas, like my elbows and heels, and my skin looks healthier, brighter and more cared for. And this isn’t something I want to keep to myself. “Feel how soft my back is!” I demand of my boyfriend. I also opt for an uncharacteristically skimpy dress when getting ready for my friend’s birthday – and feel great in it.

As I exfoliate my legs slowly and deliberately on the 21st day, I think about how strange it is that I’d paid so little attention to my own limbs. This is the body I live in and it allows me to do all the things I love, and looking at myself in the mirror now, I don’t feel any shame or discomfort. It may be because my body and I have become so much more familiar with each other over the past three weeks, or it may be something to do with that glow…