The best bronze and brown-toned smoky eyeshadow palettes for a sultry make-up look

A brilliantly bronze smoky eye is a make-up look we should all master. Here are nine of the best eyeshadow palettes for the job. 

Whether you’re pretty low-key when it comes to make-up or you’re a big fan of the glam, a smoky eye look is something we should all be able to whip out when the opportunity arises. But with so many eyeshadow palettes on the market – often packed full of shades we’ll never use – creating an easy smoky eyeshadow look can sometimes be a daunting process. 

But there’s one sure-fire shade that we’re forever hitting pan on before the rest. And that’s the brown tones. Because while the textures can be confusing – do you want a totally matte look or something with a bit of shimmer? – bronze and brown eyeshadow shades suit all. 

Why? Because bronze eyeshadow can be used to warm up your complexion, allow blue and green eyes to pop and add depth and intensity to those with darker eye and skin tones. It’s perfect for adding warmth to a summer make-up look or intensifying the autumnal tones come winter. In short: there’s rarely a day when a brown eyeshadow isn’t a suitable make-up option. 

Plus, with a whole host of brand new eyeshadow palettes having just launched – including Vieve’s gorgeous Soul Shadows Eyeshadow Quads, £29 – there’s never been a better time to refresh your make-up bag. Below, we’ve rounded up nine of our favourite bronze and brown-toned smoky eyeshadow palettes. Happy shopping…

  • Vieve Soul Shadows in Terra

    best-bronze-eyeshadow-palettes-vieve

    Vieve’s brilliant new Soul Shadows palettes contain four highly pigmented, buttery eyeshadow shades that you’ll use equally. We love Terra, which houses earthy matte brown shades, perfect for building up the intensity or smoking out for a subtle natural look. 

    Shop Vieve Soul Shadows in Terra at Space NK, £29

    buy now

  • Rose Inc Satin & Shimmer Duet Eyeshadow

    best-bronze-eyeshadow-palettes-rose-inc

    These cute eyeshadow duos are perfect for those who like an easy two-step eyeshadow glam. With one satin and one shimmer formula, they’re great for creating both a sheer wash of colour over the lid or layering up to build a stand-out sparkle. 

    Shop Rose Inc Satin & Shimmer Duet Eyeshadow at Space NK, £24

    buy now

  • Byredo Dysco Eyeshadow Palette

    best-bronze-eyeshadow-palettes-byredo

    If you’re in the market for a luxury eyeshadow palette, make this Byredo one your choice. Each gorgeous shade is ultra-rich and pigment-packed, delivering an elegant, deep wash of colour that buffs and blends like a dream. 

    Shop Byredo Dysco Eyeshadow Palette at Space NK, £58

    buy now

Images: Stylist Loves; courtesy of brands

