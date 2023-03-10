Whether you’re pretty low-key when it comes to make-up or you’re a big fan of the glam, a smoky eye look is something we should all be able to whip out when the opportunity arises. But with so many eyeshadow palettes on the market – often packed full of shades we’ll never use – creating an easy smoky eyeshadow look can sometimes be a daunting process.

But there’s one sure-fire shade that we’re forever hitting pan on before the rest. And that’s the brown tones. Because while the textures can be confusing – do you want a totally matte look or something with a bit of shimmer? – bronze and brown eyeshadow shades suit all.