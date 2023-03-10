All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
A brilliantly bronze smoky eye is a make-up look we should all master. Here are nine of the best eyeshadow palettes for the job.
Whether you’re pretty low-key when it comes to make-up or you’re a big fan of the glam, a smoky eye look is something we should all be able to whip out when the opportunity arises. But with so many eyeshadow palettes on the market – often packed full of shades we’ll never use – creating an easy smoky eyeshadow look can sometimes be a daunting process.
But there’s one sure-fire shade that we’re forever hitting pan on before the rest. And that’s the brown tones. Because while the textures can be confusing – do you want a totally matte look or something with a bit of shimmer? – bronze and brown eyeshadow shades suit all.
Why? Because bronze eyeshadow can be used to warm up your complexion, allow blue and green eyes to pop and add depth and intensity to those with darker eye and skin tones. It’s perfect for adding warmth to a summer make-up look or intensifying the autumnal tones come winter. In short: there’s rarely a day when a brown eyeshadow isn’t a suitable make-up option.
Plus, with a whole host of brand new eyeshadow palettes having just launched – including Vieve’s gorgeous Soul Shadows Eyeshadow Quads, £29 – there’s never been a better time to refresh your make-up bag. Below, we’ve rounded up nine of our favourite bronze and brown-toned smoky eyeshadow palettes. Happy shopping…
Vieve Soul Shadows in Terra
Vieve’s brilliant new Soul Shadows palettes contain four highly pigmented, buttery eyeshadow shades that you’ll use equally. We love Terra, which houses earthy matte brown shades, perfect for building up the intensity or smoking out for a subtle natural look.
Rose Inc Satin & Shimmer Duet Eyeshadow
These cute eyeshadow duos are perfect for those who like an easy two-step eyeshadow glam. With one satin and one shimmer formula, they’re great for creating both a sheer wash of colour over the lid or layering up to build a stand-out sparkle.
Shop Rose Inc Satin & Shimmer Duet Eyeshadow at Space NK, £24
Byredo Dysco Eyeshadow Palette
If you’re in the market for a luxury eyeshadow palette, make this Byredo one your choice. Each gorgeous shade is ultra-rich and pigment-packed, delivering an elegant, deep wash of colour that buffs and blends like a dream.
Bobbi Brown Ombre Eye Shadow
This clever eyeshadow palette features one ombre pan of pigment so you can bespoke the shade that’s perfect for you. Use the darker end to create depth and definition or wash the lighter shade over the lid for all-over colour. Genius.
Shop Bobbi Brown Ombre Eye Shadow in FN Golden Sand at Lookfantastic, £29
Huda Beauty Matte Obsessions Eyeshadow Palette
With nine shades to choose from, this brilliant bronze toned palette contains an eyeshadow for every occasion. Every shade has a creamy matte texture meaning they blend and buff together seamlessly for a gorgeously diffused smoky effect.
Shop Huda Beauty Matte Obsessions Eyeshadow Palette at Cult Beauty, £29
Kevyn Aucoin The Contour Eyeshadow Palette in Deep
Whether you want to create an everyday eye look or get glitzy in the evening, this Kevyn Aucoin palette has the lot. There are three matte and three shimmer shades, designed to be mixed and matched for an individual look. Plus, each shadow is designed to be used wet and dry – simply add water to build up the intensity.
Shop Kevyn Aucoin The Contour Eyeshadow Palette in Deep at Cult Beauty, £38.40
Anastasia Beverly Hills Rose Metals Palette
Blending together 90s grunginess and 00s nostalgia, this gorgeous new palette from Anastasia Beverly Hills is perfect for trying out every eyeshadow trend. Rich bronze and brown tones are mixed with pops of earthy green and rich plum tones to create dimension and a luxury feel.
Shop Anastasia Beverly Hills Rose Metals Palette at Cult Beauty, £48
Róen Eyes On Me Eyeshadow Palette
Housing four perfectly pigmented copper and rose gold hues, these buttery soft shadows are perfect for creating a standout eyeshadow look in just one sweep. Wear alone or blend together to create a myriad of gorgeous looks.
Urban Decay Exclusive Naked Mini Eyeshadow Palette in Half Baked
This mini eyeshadow palette features six of the best mattes and shimmer shades from various cult Urban Decay Naked palettes. With warm bronzes and nudes, the butter-soft formulas blend together seamlessly to create a multi-dimensional layered finish.
Shop Urban Decay Exclusive Naked Mini Eyeshadow Palette in Half Baked at Lookfantastic, £27
Images: Stylist Loves; courtesy of brands