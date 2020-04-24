Are you struggling to concentrate right now? Often find yourself feeling completely drained during the 3pm slump? Or do you feel like you’ve just hit a brick wall altogether? If you responded yes to any of these, that’s completely normal. Many of us are struggling with a decline in motivation and ailing spirits and so, some days will naturally feel harder than others.

In response, you may be practicing self-care more frequently. Self-care can cover a number of things: there’s no right or wrong way, as long as it makes you feel good. For me, I’ve found pockets of comfort at the end of a face mist. I didn’t really use face sprays much before. When we were in the office, I always appreciated the scents my colleagues would spray around us, encasing our desks in an aromatherapeutic cloud – but it wasn’t something I ever did for myself. Yet now, I subconsciously reach for them, spritzing my face at various points throughout the day.