Struggling to stay upbeat throughout the day? We round up the best face mists and sprays that will help give you – and your skin – a comforting boost.
Are you struggling to concentrate right now? Often find yourself feeling completely drained during the 3pm slump? Or do you feel like you’ve just hit a brick wall altogether? If you responded yes to any of these, that’s completely normal. Many of us are struggling with a decline in motivation and ailing spirits and so, some days will naturally feel harder than others.
In response, you may be practicing self-care more frequently. Self-care can cover a number of things: there’s no right or wrong way, as long as it makes you feel good. For me, I’ve found pockets of comfort at the end of a face mist. I didn’t really use face sprays much before. When we were in the office, I always appreciated the scents my colleagues would spray around us, encasing our desks in an aromatherapeutic cloud – but it wasn’t something I ever did for myself. Yet now, I subconsciously reach for them, spritzing my face at various points throughout the day.
As well as containing beneficial skincare ingredients, many face sprays are also developed with mood-enhancing scents to give a much-needed boost with every shower of mist. It’s a win-win, really. Here, we round up our favourite face mists to give your mood and mind a little pick-me-up…
Disciple Skincare Juicy Mist
Created by psychotherapist Charlotte Ferguson, Disciple Skincare products are created for stressed-out skin, body and mind. This particular spray contains aloe vera and hyaluronic acid to leave skin plumped and hydrated. While the addition of orange blossom water will make you feel revived from the moment the spray leaves its nozzle.
Jurlique Rosewater Balancing Mist Intense Deluxe
Jurlique has upgraded its cult face mist with a limited-edition formula. It contains not one, not two but four rose extracts for a gorgeous scent that leaves you feeling calm, yet more awake. These botanical ingredients also work to provide moisture balance to your skin.
Caudalie Beauty Elixir
No face mist list would be complete without this one. Caudalie’s iconic Beauty Elixir is loved by many for its ingredients and scent. It contains extracts of rose, grape and rosemary to give skin a radiant boost while orange blossom and organic mint balm restore balance to the skin. Now just think about all of those scents mixed together and you can see why it’s so popular…
Caudalie Beauty Elixir, from £12
Omorovicza Queen of Hungary Mist
This popular spray was inspired by the Queen of Hungary Water, the world’s first recorded perfume specially formulated for Queen Elisabeth of Hungary in the 14th Century. Hence its name. It contains a patented mineral concentrate, which includes Hungary’s mineral-rich thermal waters to heal skin. Meanwhile, added apple pectin, rose, sage and orange blossom waters refresh tired complexions.
Trilogy Hydrating Mist Toner
Skin feeling tight and dry? This Trilogy mist is the perfect solution. It contains rose petal, lavender and geranium to not only create a dreamy scent, but leave skin hydrated and invigorated, too.
Trilogy Hydrating Mist Toner, £18.50
Main image: Getty