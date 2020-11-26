Pretty Damn Good: the perfume this beauty entrepreneur relies on for mental clarity

There are many great Black-owned beauty brands that are finally getting the recognition they deserve. One of which is The Afro Hair & Skin Co.

Founded by Ibi Meier-Oruitemeka, this afro beauty and wellness brand is committed to delivering organic and natural handmade products. Located along the English coast, Meier-Oruitemeka researched and developed her range over five years. She was determined to seek out fresh and locally-sourced ingredients that are grown, harvested and cold-pressed in the UK.

Every product is created to meet the needs of afro-textured hair and melanin-rich skin, though Meier-Oruitemeka adds that their quality ingredients make them suitable for everyone.