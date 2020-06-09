As we start to transform our indoor spaces with a new lick of paint and house plants in need of constant attention, candles are a great way to brighten or relax the mood while doing so. Stylist looks into the independent candle brands to revamp your inside aesthetic.

Like most in lockdown, I’ve developed a no holds barred passion for something I wasn’t too fussed about before. While many have taken to baking banana bread, bagels and an assortment of loaves, or even buying a bycicle to further exercise agendas, my interests have taken a scent-first approach. Now while I’m not too keen on having scents in my ever-expanding skincare routine, a scented candle seems the most appropriate way to indulge in a potent aroma.

We’re also becoming more mindful about where we’re sourcing beauty from. Whether it’s a wholesale marketplace for independent retailers such as Curate Beauty or start ups looking to make their mark, supporting smaller brands has always been important, but especially during Covid-19. Stylist has curated a list of the brands you can help support. Scroll down for our picks of the best candles.

The best candles from small beauty brands

Our Lovely Goods Into The Woods Escape into the forest with this candle from Our Lovely Goods. Top notes include pine, bergamot and clove. £20, Into The Woods buy now

Octo Italian Garden Created with theraputic-grade essential oils including rosemary, sweet orange and sage, Octo’s candle gives off a calming and soothing scent. £25, Octo London buy now

The Nomad Society Banana Pancakes With notes of toasted pecans and caramelised bananas, this is The Nomad Society’s answer to acheiving a baking aroma – minus the mess. £35, Nomad Society Co buy now

Tiger & Co Golden Pear Sickly, sweet and slightly spice, Tiger & Co’s candle smells exactly like syrup-soaked poached pears. Having a sweet tooth doesn’t have to be damaging. £10, Tiger and Co buy now

Self Care Co Eucalyptus and Peppermint With aromatherapy in mind, Self Care Co’s candle mixes calming eucalyptus oil with refreshing peppermint. £25, Self Care Company buy now

Pause Seaside Dream Craving an afternoon walk by the seaside? The candle from Pause taps into our nostalgia by including aromas of cedar, sandalwood and musk to mimic a seaside breeze. £10.99, Etsy buy now

HEROWN The Florist Packed with floral scents from ivy, peony and appleblossom to honeysuckle and orchid, you don’t always have to have a fresh bouquet of flowers around when HEROWN’s candle blends their aromas together. £47, Her Own Store buy now

Den Perfect Salted Caramel and Pistaschio Den Perfect’s candle combines buttery and sweet caramel with earthy pistachio and a hint of vanilla to exude the aromas of the ultimate sweet treat. £20, Etsy buy now

Liha Queen Idia Leaning towards being more theraputic, Liha’s candle uses scents like lavender, hibiscus and African moss to create an uplifting, energising aroma. £14, Liha Beauty buy now

