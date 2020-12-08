“I love Margent Farm Field Salve. It’s a multi purpose balm that can be used to help with sleep, or to relieve stress, anxiety or inflammation. I hold a lot of tension in my shoulders and around my neck so I tend to apply it for that or after a long run, workout or yoga when my muscles feel like they need a little extra help with recovery. If I’m struggling with sleep, I rub it onto the soles of my feet before bedtime (the skin on the feet is more porous than anywhere else on the body). If I am struggling with anxiety or focus I sometimes rub some into my temples.

The balm is a real testament to the uses and properties of the whole plant as it contains full spectrum cannabis and CBD extracts containing 62.7% CBD and a host of other cannabinoids found in the plant. The packaging is fully recyclable, the bottle is glass and the beautifully designed box it comes in is also lined with a hemp matting. It’s so well conceptualised quite literally from farm to bathroom table.”