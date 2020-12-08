7 of the best CBD products as recommended by the women who use them religiously
Anyone else totally and utterly confused about the world of CBD? We get it. That’s why we asked seven bona fide cannabidiol fans to recommend the best CBD oils, tinctures and skincare products out there, so you know exactly where to start.
Just as the experts predicted, the CBD boom is well and truly upon us. It seems as though every day a new cannabidiol-infused product hits shelves and new CBD brands arrive on a near-weekly basis. While some of us may still be frantically Googling the phrase ’what is CBD’, the rest of us have already jumped on the CBD beauty bandwagon, hoping to cash in on its purported pain relieving, skin calming and sleep improving benefits. In fact, the global CBD skincare market was estimated to be worth $633.6 million back in 2018, and by 2026, it is expected to grow to around $3.48 billion.
Whether you’re looking for skincare, supplements, oils or tinctures, with so many CBD products out there, it can be really tricky to figure out which are worth slotting into your routine, That’s why we surveyed seven self-certified CBD converts to find out the formulas they genuinely love.
Marisa Schwab, CEO and founder of CBD wellness store The Chillery
“I’ve been using a lot of Wunder Workshop’s Turmeric CBD Oil recently. It’s a fabulous brand that works closely with farms in India to source ingredients. It has black pepper, ashwagandha and CBD in it: all ingredients that are stress-busting and anti-inflammatory. It’s a tincture that I pop under my tongue, and thankfully it tastes really nice. I use it for sleep, but I’m on a three-month on, three-month off process at the moment. My body is naturally out of balance for sleep, so I take it for three months to rebalance my system, and then I can get off it for another three months until my system needs balancing again.”
Shop Wunder Workshop Turmeric CBD Oil, at The Chillery, £80
Cassie Machado, co-founder of plant-based wellness store Lady-High
“I love Margent Farm Field Salve. It’s a multi purpose balm that can be used to help with sleep, or to relieve stress, anxiety or inflammation. I hold a lot of tension in my shoulders and around my neck so I tend to apply it for that or after a long run, workout or yoga when my muscles feel like they need a little extra help with recovery. If I’m struggling with sleep, I rub it onto the soles of my feet before bedtime (the skin on the feet is more porous than anywhere else on the body). If I am struggling with anxiety or focus I sometimes rub some into my temples.
The balm is a real testament to the uses and properties of the whole plant as it contains full spectrum cannabis and CBD extracts containing 62.7% CBD and a host of other cannabinoids found in the plant. The packaging is fully recyclable, the bottle is glass and the beautifully designed box it comes in is also lined with a hemp matting. It’s so well conceptualised quite literally from farm to bathroom table.”
Shop Margent Farm Field Salve at Lady-High, £70
Xenia Stafford, co-founder of plant-based wellness store Lady-High
“I find that CBD really helps soothe aggravated skin, so when I get stress-related acne or eczema flare-ups around my eyes, I find Kiskanu’s Face Oil helps immensely. I really don’t go anywhere without it and as it’s not too oily, I use it every day, sometimes multiple times. It has moisturising cold-pressed oils known for their protective and healing properties (sunflower, argan, coconut, jojoba) and it also has rose geranium, which is full of antioxidants, has wound-healing properties and is able to soothe irritated skin and blemishes. The beta-carotene in wild carrot increases cell turnover, brightens skin, and reduces inflammation.
“CBD on your skin helps ease inflammation and even out tone and texture. I put it on in the morning after I cleanse and tone, wait about 10 minutes and put my sunscreen over that. It smells incredible and leaves my skin feeling dewy and fresh.”
Shop Kiskanu Face Oil at Lady-High, £40.60
Pippa Melody, model
“I’m very into my self-care, whether that be cleansing my face, going on a walk or listening to my sleep meditations. I regularly use Apothem Day CBD Oral Drops to bring some calm and balance, especially when I feel a little overwhelmed. I take a few drops under the tongue, helping me to unwind during stressful days and whenever I need a little extra help to relax my body and mind before bed. I’ve also noticed that the drops help ease my period pains too.”
Shop Apothem Labs Day CBD Oral Drops at apothemlabs.com, £85
Emma Hoareau, skincare expert and founder of Lolita Says So
“I love taking the CBII Total CBD Capsules every morning, I find it helps keep my adrenals and anxiety more balanced. I take one each morning alongside my other supplements, and if necessary I’ll take another capsule or use the oil later in the day or before bed. I love that it’s in capsule form. I use CBD oils too, but I just love how the capsules slot into my everyday routine.”
Shop CBII Total CBD Capsules at cbii-cbd.com, £44
Hilary Sparkhall, period positivity activist
“I’m still a newbie to CBD but I’m always keen to explore alternatives to painkillers where possible. I’m a recent convert to Holy Cramp by Ohne. It’s a topical CBD you can rub into your belly or lower back or put a few drops in a hot bath to soothe the pain. CBD has been known to help reduce inflammation, and it’s also a bonus for me as a vegan as it’s natural and plant-based. It also includes a blend of essential oils that have healing properties in their own right, like lemon oil, lemongrass oil, argan oil and lavender oil.
“It’s totally a privileged thing to be in a position to even explore alternative pain relief like this. Many people experience such severe pain they rely on painkillers just to get by, and of course, CBD is a lot more expensive than a packet of painkillers. Not everyone has been able to work from home during 2020 and that’s going to be tough when you’re experiencing severe menstrual cramps and pain. Ultimately when it comes to your period pain, it’s all about being empowered with education and choice and options so you can do what’s best for you.”
Shop Ohne Holy Cramp at ohne.com, £27
Hanna Ibraheem, Stylist’s senior beauty writer
“I love The Body Shop’s CBD cleansing mask. My skin has been feeling very dry and (as a result) looking really dull recently. This cleanser is packed full of hydrating ingredients. There’s hemp seed oil, aka cannabis sativa oil, which contains essential fatty acids and vitamins A and E. It’s also formulated with nourishing glycerin, which happens to be the first ingredient, and squalene. I’ve been using it on and off for over three months now and the thick texture of the formula means it can be used as a mask, too. If my skin is feeling really stripped, I apply it all over my face and leave it on for around five minutes while I scroll through my phone.”
Shop The Body Shop CBD Soothing Oil-Balm Cleansing Mask at The Body Shop, £17
Main image: Wunder Workshop; product images: courtesy of brands.