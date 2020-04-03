I reach for the Superdrug cleanser first – it smells good, a sweet, herbal, soapy smell. It foams just as it says on the bottle and leaves my face feeling fresh and clean without leaving it dry. I have also read up on this product and it is 100% vegan, which is great news to me.

Next, I apply 2 – 3 drops of the Kiehl’s oil. It’s my favourite colour green (a kind of a chartreuse when it comes out the bottle), but it has a very strong herbal smell. I’m not sure I like it but here goes anyway. It feels good on the skin and soaks in pretty much straight away considering it smelt so oily. I’m hoping this transforms me instantly as I have read great things about it.

Then, I apply the hemp moisturiser. Again, no animal testing, one point. No parabens, another point. Plus, it’s fragrance-free – I mean I like a little fragrance but that’s fine because I am already covered in another very potent fragrance (the oil). The moisturiser feels nice on the skin; not too light, not too rich but just right – the Goldilocks of face creams. Despite being fragrance-free it does have a slight smell that I can’t put my finger on – I’m leaning towards earthy veg. Set for the day, my skin feels good. There are no sudden changes just yet but I wasn’t expecting anything instantly.

In the evening, I started my nighttime routine with the Herbivore oil. It feels lovely to touch, a bit thicker than the Kiehl’s oil, but it doesn’t soak in straight away. The formula contains a combination of many herbs and natural ingredients, including shitake mushroom, turmeric and ashwagandha root, so I am sold. The packaging is also very beautiful and inside is a note from the founders explaining a bit about why they created this product and what benefits its ingredients have. This oil feels very soothing and gives my complexion a nice glow. Shame I’m off to bed!