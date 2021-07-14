The best celebrity beauty brands actually worth the shelf space

Is it just us or does there seem to be an announcement about a new celebrity beauty brand each and every month? Just two weeks ago, Scarlett Johansson announced she’d be launching a ‘clean’ beauty brand in due course, while reports of beauty trademark applications filed by Harry Styles, Cardi B and Hailey Bieber have been bubbling up on the internet for some time. Add all of those new brands to the already gigantic pile featuring Kim Kardashian’s KKW Beauty, Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics, Gwyneth Paltrow’s divisive Goop, Lady Gaga’s Haus Laboratories, Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty, Millie Bobby Brown’s Florence by Mills, Tracee Ellis Ross’ Pattern and Pharrell Williams’ Humanrace. And that – by no exaggeration – is just the tip of the big name beauty iceberg.

In fact, it seems that in recent months we’ve reached a kind of cosmetic twilight zone, with anyone upwards of 500K followers branching out into the beauty realm, even if they land on deaf (or more likely, sceptical) ears. Some celebrity beauty brands deserve our collective eye rolls. A very small handful, however, are genuinely good enough to sit shoulder-to-shoulder (or bottle to bottle?) with the more respected beauty brands already lining our shelves. But which, you ask? Let us run you through the best celebrity beauty brands out there as well as the standout products from each. Quick disclaimer: Ellis Ross’ Pattern would make the list if it was available here in the UK.

Fenty Beauty

With Fenty Beauty, Rihanna didn’t just add to the beauty industry, she revolutionised it. Proving to the archaic big name brands that inclusive shade ranges aren’t just possible, they’re necessary and involving a full spectrum of faces in her campaigns, she’s set the new (and very welcome) standards for anyone wanting a slice of the beauty pie.

The pigment-packed cream blusher Fenty Beauty Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush in Crush on Cupid It isn’t just foundation formulas that missed the mark, colour products like blushers have long failed to deliver the pigment payoff required on darker skin tones. Not Fenty’s. It applies bold, meaning you can either blend it down to a subtler finish or build it up for greater intensity. Shop Fenty Beauty Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush in Crush on Cupid at Harvey Nichols, £19 BUY NOW

You may also like How to make yourself look more awake in 10 seconds, according to Fenty Beauty’s global make-up artist

Victoria Beckham Beauty

After the a successful beauty collaboration with Estee Lauder, Beckham decided to recruit Sarah Creal, then an executive at conglomerate, to collaborate on a new venture: Victoria Beckham Beauty. Hiring Creal was her first clever move, utilising the latest advancements in skin and make-up technology was her second, thus cementing the brand’s position as a serious and worthy player. So much more than a bog standard product in flashy packaging, each and every formula puts performance as its top priority, from the hi-tech moisturiser that feeds skin health, formulated by none other than Dr Augustinus Bader to the unbelievably buttery texture of her lipsticks.

You may also like Victoria Beckham Beauty has just launched a powerhouse serum – and we tried it first

Keys Soulcare

Keys Soulcare is a pure manifestation of founder Alicia Keys’ approach to beauty. To her, it’s all about rituals; moments dedicated to caring for yourself and that shines through in all her products. The textures are a joy to use, each and every formula smells great and she’s even brandished them with smile-inducing mantras and affirmations.

The silky body oil Keys Soulcare Sacred Body Oil Its products like this that take the chore out of full body hydration. Rich, decadent and containing a blend of jojoba, marula and baobab oils, this silky body oil leaves limbs gleaming. Shop Keys Soulcare Sacred Body Oil at Harrods, £25 BUY NOW

You may also like Alicia Keys’ skincare range Keys Soulful: here’s everything we know so far

Honest Beauty

Jessica Alba’s brand Honest Beauty gains its brownie points through its practicality. Each of the products are undeniably simple in formulation, but so many of them offer multiple uses, are engineered for on-the-go application or build two products into one package.

The double-ended mascara Honest Beauty Extreme Length Mascara + Lash Primer Cleverly, one end of this wand houses a volumising lash primer while the other contains a lengthening mascara. Shop Honest Beauty Extreme Length Mascara + Lash Primer at Cult Beauty, £19 BUY NOW

You may also like Honest Beauty review: The six products you should know about

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive our 11-page Ultimate Guide To Making Your Home Feel Bigger. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy