Eight years in the beauty game and Charlotte Tilbury still reigns supreme. If you’ve always wondered what’s worth adding to your beauty collection, we’ve rounded up some of our favourites to get started.
As make-up artists go, Charlotte Tilbury MBE is up there. Having worked in the beauty industry for over 28 years with Kate Moss, Penelope Cruz and Amal Clooney among a roster of other A-listers she can call happy clients, plus creative directing shows for revered brands like Burberry and Gucci – it’s fair to say she knows a thing or two about creating a look to remember. But it was back in 2013 when she decided to pool her knowledge and share her secrets by bringing us her eponymous brand. So, is it really any wonder that it immediately grew a cult following?
Worn by the likes of Lizzo and Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor, her products have rightfully taken their place as iconic – and we don’t use that term lightly. There are a few things that have solidified its cult-like status. Firstly, the desire to get our hand on anything coated in that iconic Charlotte Tilbury luxurious, gold-indented packaging keeps growing by the day. Throw in the fact that almost everything smells divine and it’s easier to see why. At its core, though, her make-up and skincare oozes quality with every eyeshadow swatch and pigment-packing lipstick.
Though it may have started with make-up, her line of skincare has got people talking about its ability to help us achieve that radiant complexion dubbed the ‘Charlotte Tilbury glow’. And honestly, when our skin is thirsty for hydration, it’s the perfect antidote to the excesses of party season.
At this point there are so many offerings, so we know how overwhelming looking for your future beauty bag essential can be. If you’re itching to get your hands on something Charlotte Tilbury – minus the hassle of trawling through the website – we’ve done the hard task of rounding up everything you could possibly need from hydrating face creams to silky smooth matte lipsticks, also handily available in a lipstick set, its iconic blush duo, which can be snapped up with an eyeshadow quad in an eyeshadow and blush set, but if you’re after some more autumnal eyeshadow shades, the bella sofia eye kit will work better.
The best Charlotte Tilbury beauty products to buy
Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte’s Magic Cream
“This cult moisturiser is pretty polarising: some people hate just how heavy it is, but that’s the exact reason I love it,” says Stylist’s beauty director, Shannon Peter. “It truly plies skin with mega sheen and my perpetually dehydrated complexion just drinks it right up.”
Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick
Finding a pink lipstick that’s also neutral seemed like an impossible task until CT’s Matte Revolution Pillow Talk lipstick came along. Talk to any CT fanatic and they’ll say the exact same. With hints of mauve, this is a go-to addition to stash in your coat pocket when you’re going for an effortlessly ‘no make-up make-up’ look.
Charlotte Tilbury Legendary Lashes Volume 2
“Tilbury’s mascaras are really rather good, and this one – an ultra black gloss laden formula – is by far my favourite,” says Stylist’s beauty director, Shannon Peter. “Its bristle brush loads lashes with just the right amount of formula to make them look feathery and plentiful, without ever clumping.”
Charlotte Tilbury Luxury Palette of Pops
Pigment-packing, these eyeshadows glisten with a single swipe. In the colourway celestial eyes, each shade follows suit, from the delectable chocolate brown to the warm peach and molten gold-looking shades. For an elevated party look, make this your go-to quad.
Charlotte Tilbury Filmstar Bronze & Glow
If you (like me) aren’t one for full-blown contour but would like a little definition in the cheek department, you won’t go wrong with this dual-toned palette. It’s a bronzer and highlighter in one, both packed full of pearlescent pigments that make skin look as though it’s bathing in dappled sunlight.
Charlotte Tilbury Lip CheatThe best thing to note about CT’s lip cheat liner that ranks it a foot above the rest is plain and simple: a creamy-feeling pencil that packs pungent colour. Plus, its nib is halfway to chubby and not quite a fine point, so you’ll end up with fuller-looking lips that have a natural look to them.
Charlotte Tilbury Light Wonder
“First up, a foundation that evens out my uneven skin tone without hiding its natural texture,” says Stylist’s senior beauty writer, Morgan Fargo. “I particularly like the fact it leaves my face dewy and hydrated – a must for the dry, dehydrated winter-skin spell we’re about to head into. Plus, the sheerness of the formula means I can build up (or pare down) as needed.”
Charlotte Tilbury Superstar Lips
This glossy lipstick packs a lot of pigment and hydration, thanks to the hyaluronic acid infused into the formula. Not to mention its portable size, making it great for topping up your colour on-the-go.
Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Matte Bronzer
“Short of calling myself a bronzer connoisseur, know that I am in a deeply committed relationship with finding bronzing formulas that leave skin glowing (not glittery) with a “fresh from holiday” feel to them,” says Stylist’s senior beauty writer, Morgan Fargo. “This matte bronzer is made with Charlotte Tilbury’s distinctive blurring effect, leaving an even and diffused healthy warmth to the skin and hyaluronic acid for (again) needed hydration!”
Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte's Magic Lip OilThere’s nothing better than knowing your lips are cushioned in hydration, but when they look hydrated and smooth, it’s even more satisfying. This lip oil contains a plethora of hydrating big hitters, including smoothing swertian leaf extract, alpine rose and of course, dry skin’s best friend, hyaluronic acid.
Charlotte Tilbury Cheek to Chic
“Finally, a blush that adds life and colour back into the cheek post-foundation and bronzing,” says Stylist’s senior beauty writer, Morgan Fargo. “I always plump for warm rosy pinks and browns as my skin is naturally olive and pearlescent colours can look stark on me. CT’s Cheek to Chic in ‘Pillowtalk Intense’ is the perfect middle ground to lightly apply over bronzer or wear alone for a brisk walk-reminiscent flush.”
Images: courtesy of Charlotte Tilbury