Whether you prefer a roll-on, a cream, an aerosol or something else entirely, there’s no doubt that your choice of deodorant is something very personal. Chances are it’s a product that’s so ingrained in your daily routine that you apply it – and even buy it – on complete autopilot. You’ve likely used the same one for years, knowing that it just works and, importantly, that you can trust it, even on the sweatiest of days.

Of course, we know that nobody needs to spend more than a couple of quid on a decent product, but if you’re in the market for something a little bit more exciting – something to switch up the mundane when everything else in the world seems to be crumbling down – let us introduce you to the world of chic deodorant.

“Thanks to cool, contemporary packaging and elevated scent profiles, deodorants are no longer burdened with ‘stink stigma’, and are now products that go viral on TikTok, the contemporary benchmark for what’s hot and not,” says Lisa Payne, head of beauty at Stylus. “We’ve seen consumer demand for ‘deos 2.0’ growing over the past couple of years, with brand loyalists wanting to round out their beauty product collection with an equally cool and high-performing deodorant.”