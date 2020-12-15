There are few things in the present department that are as versatile as candles. Struggling to find your Secret Santa the right gift? Give them a candle. First Christmas at your in-laws and want to make a good impression? Take a candle. Going for festive drinks at your colleague’s new flat? Gift a candle. In fact, depending on the scent and the jar’s design, you can find the perfect gift for just about anyone. But with so much choice out there it’s hard to know which are the best – so we’ve carefully curated a list of our favourites to help you. There’s everything from gingerbread-infused scents to please the home-bakers to pine notes for those outdoorsy types. Discover the perfect match from our Stylist-approved wish list.

ESPA Winter Spice Candle

Think of the aroma you’d get at a fancy spa at Christmas and this is the fragrance you’d find. With notes of sweet orange, clove, cinnamon and ginger – it’s the perfect self-care candle for the holidays. Shop ESPA Winter Spice Candle at Lookfantastic, £55

Diptyque Floral Majesty Scented Candle

Every year, Diptyque releases a trio of limited edition festive candles to fill our homes with joy. Floral Majesty blends wholesome warming flowers with the festive aroma of spice to unleash seriously Christmassy vibes into your home. Shop Diptyque Floral Majesty Scented Candle at Space NK, £58

Elemis Joyful Glow Candle

The perfect addition to your cosy night in, this gorgeous blend of vanilla, orange and cinnamon is equally comforting and joyful. Open that Terry’s Chocolate Orange and whack on The Holiday and you’re good to go. Shop Elemis Joyful Glow Candle at Harvey Nichols, £32

Jo Malone London Orange Bitters Home Candle

Not your average Christmas-clove candle, but a seriously iconic scent nonetheless, Jo Malone’s sparkling Orange Bitters blends sweet orange, juicy mandarin and deep sandalwood and amber for a festive fragrance that’s good enough for all year round. Shop Jo Malone London Orange Bitters Home Candle at Jo Malone London, £49

Boy Smells Cedar Stack Candle

Last year’s limited edition Cedar Stack is back and this year it’s here to stay. Waft juniper berries, cedar and white musk through the home of a loved one with this very chic gift. Shop Boy Smells Limited Edition Cedar Stack Candle at Space NK, £36

No 22 Treehouse Scented Candle

If the traditional ‘Christmas Spice’ candles aren’t your thing then why not try this fresh, woody number. Combining wood sap with earthy moss, it’s a Christmas tree candle without the tinsel. Shop No 22 Treehouse Scented Candle at Liberty London, £40

Tom Dixon Fire Candle

Interior-savvy friends will love this Tom Dixon creation. Gift it to the party host and you’ll forever be their favourite dinner party guest - we promise. Shop Tom Dixon Fire Candle at Heals, £100

Molton Brown Juniper Jazz Single Wick Candle

While Christmas 2020 might be a little quieter than those before, you’d never know with this festive fragrance burning. A blend of juniper berries, orris and woody notes, it leaves your room filled with a festive party to rival any before. Shop Molton Brown Juniper Jazz Single Wick Candle at Molton Brown, £42

D.S. & Durga Breakfast Leipzig Candle

For the friends who are more Scrooge than Elf, this candle is deceivingly wintery. The scent of leather, strong coffee and tobacco makes the perfect alternative Christmas candle. Shop D.S. & Durga Breakfast Leipzig Candle at Liberty London, £60

The White Company Winter Candle

Christmas for many is accented by a White Company Winter candle, and the beloved scent isn’t going anywhere. Begin your own tradition and pepper your house with these and we promise you’ll be back for more next year. Shop The White Company Winter Candle at The White Company, £20

Floris Cinnamon & Tangerine Candle

Unlike the disappointment of being given a sad-looking tangerine in your stocking, this citrus gift will bring nothing but joy. The hand-poured mixture cleverly balances the fruitiness with warming cinnamon. A true crowd pleaser. Shop Floris Cinnamon & Tangerine Candle at Floris London, £40

Jo Loves Log Fires Candle

City dwellers don’t have the luxury of cosying up by a log fire on a chilly winter weekend, but now we can pretend that we do thanks to this candle, which smells unmistakably similar. It’s arguably better than the real deal, too, because you don’t need to go out into the cold to get the logs. Winner. Shop Jo Loves Log Fires Candle at Jo Loves, £55

Miller Harris Wintertide Candle

For those with artificial Christmas trees, the pine scent will trick guests into thinking your tree is real. Myrrh and lime make for an uplifting, zesty combination. It’s a candle you’ll want to keep burning well past advent. Shop Miller Harris Wintertide Candle at Miller Harris, £45

Lily-Flame Festive Cheer Scented Candle

A true crowd pleaser – these candles make great gifts (it beats a bottle of wine as far as we’re concerned) or use them as table decorations – they smell just as good as they look. Shop Lily-Flame Festive Cheer Scented Candle at Lily Flame, £8.95

