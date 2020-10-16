Cica cream is the K-beauty saviour your skin needs this autumn

If your skin is having a flare-up this autumn, adding a soothing cica cream into your routine might just be the switch your complexion needs.
It can be hard to keep on top of what the latest ‘must-have’ skincare ingredient is. From hyaluronic acid to retinol, vitamin C to lactic acid - skincare can be a minefield and figuring out what the right skincare routine for you is can get confusing.
Luckily, autumn’s buzziest ingredient simplifies things. Introducing: cica cream, the ancient plant-powered ingredient that’s set to soothe your skin.
We asked Maree Kinder, founder of Beauty & Seoul, to give us the low-down on this K-beauty powerhouse…
What is Cica cream?
“Cica is a nickname for centella asiatica, which confusingly, is also referred to as ‘gotu kola’ or ‘tiger grass’,” explains Kinder. “It’s a herb that has traditionally been used for its medicinal properties for over 3000 years in Asia. It first gained popularity as a skincare ingredient in South Korea thanks to its soothing and healing properties, making it a great option for those with sensitive or troubled skin”. In fact, legend has it that tigers would roll on the plant to heal their wounds.
“Cica continues to gain popularity with many K-Beauty brands now creating cica-specific ranges, and while beauty trends tend to come and go in Seoul, this ingredient seems to be one that isn’t showing signs of slowing.”
Cica might have been around in the Asian beauty market for years but Western brands are starting to take note. “Cica ranges are now making their way in to the UK and gaining just as much popularity here as in Asia,” says Kinder.
“One of the most common questions I always receive is ‘what products are suitable for those with sensitive skin, acne-prone skin or redness?’ I always point them in the direction of our products that contain centella asiatica. A cica cream is a great option for those looking for a lightweight, yet soothing and hydrating cream.”
What are the benefits of cica cream?
Cica is packed with essential fatty acids which help to strengthen skin, boost hydration and protect from environmental aggressors. As it’s such a soothing ingredient, products containing cica are suitable for all skin types. It can help to relieve inflammation caused by minor burns, help heal acne scars and even soothe eczema and psoriasis.
It’s a great ingredient to add into your routine in autumn, as this is often a time where our skin needs a little more TLC as it transitions to deal with colder, winter weather and the skincare concerns that this can bring.
Which is the best cica cream?
Kiehl’s Centella Sensitive Cica-Cream
Perfect for for sensitive skin, this daily cream provides intense hydration while helping to reduce any discomfort, irritation and sensitivity.
Dr Jart+ Cicapair Tiger Grass Color Correcting Treatment
This soothing cream is enriched with SPF30 and works to neutralises redness and blur imperfections for a healthy-looking, even skin finish.
Dr Jart+ Cicapair Tiger Grass Color Correcting Treatment, £12
ELEMIS Superfood CICA Calm Hydration Juice
If you’re looking for a lightweight cica serum, this is the one for you. It’s loaded with 75% organic aloe and a prebiotic, to deliver an instant cooling effect while helping to soothe and hydrate sensitive skin at the same time.
La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Baume B5 Soothing Repairing Balm
One for irritated and uber-sensitive skin, this rich balm is blended with powerful vitamin B5 and glycerin to deeply nourish and moisturise dry, uncomfortable skin. Creamy shea butter also helps to lock in essential hydration that could potentially be stripped by colder, winter weather.
La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Baume B5 Soothing Repairing Balm, £7.50
PURITO Dermide Cica Barrier Sleeping Pack
This hardworking night cream works to soothe irritated skin as well strengthen the skin’s barrier overnight, with the addition of ceramide, squalene and hyaluronic acid.
L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Cicacrem Anti Wrinkle Recovery Eye Cream
One for the delicate eye area, this cica cream works to restore the skin’s barrier, targets wrinkles while smoothing and firming the skin.
L’Oreal Paris Revitalift Cicacrem Anti Wrinkle Recovery Eye Cream, £12.99
YourGoodSkin Cica Repair Sleep Paste
Enriched with green tea, vitamin C and centella asiatica, this rich cream works overnight to boost the skin’s barrier function, leaving you with glowier, more radiant-looking skin by morning.
Main image: Unsplash