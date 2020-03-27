You don’t need to spend a lot to find a good cleanser. Here, our beauty team round up their favourites.
Regardless of whether you’re passing the time at home, venturing outside for your allotted exercise break or sitting in the garden to soak up as much sunlight as possible; you still need to clean your face properly.
Cleansers are an important part of any skincare routine. No matter your skin type or concerns, it’s imperative that you take the time to shift any dirt or grime that has built up throughout the day.
But the best thing about cleansers? Despite their vital role, you don’t need to drop a load of cash to find a really effective one. If you’re looking to switch up your skincare routine, the Stylist beauty team has picked the affordable options they swear by. Happy face washing…
Lucy Partington, beauty editor
La Roche-Posay Effaclar Purifying Foaming Gel, £12.50
“I first discovered this cleanser when I was looking for something that would help to clear up my acne-prone skin and it’s seriously incredible. Best used after removing make-up, it helps get rid of any lingering impurities while also working to eliminate any excess oil and sebum. The gel formula makes it super satisfying to use, plus it’s formulated with thermal spring water so it won’t cause irritation or sensitivity in skin either.”
Hanna Ibraheem, senior beauty writer
The INKEY List Oat Cleansing Balm, £9.99
“I’m quite enjoying letting my skin breathe from make-up but in lieu of applying foundation, I’ve been experimenting with a few new skincare bits – some of which have left my skin slightly irritated. But this cleanser has been the perfect option for keeping it soothed. Made up of oat kernel oil and oat powder, it’s gentle but manages to leave my skin feeling clean and fresh. You can massage it onto damp skin like a normal cleanser or, if your skin is feeling particularly aggravated, leave it on for 10 minutes for a quick, nourishing face mask.”
Kiran Meeda, beauty assistant
The Body Shop Aloe Calming Cream Cleanser, £8.50
“When cleansing, I need a product that will maintain my skin’s moisture levels, but still provide an effective clean. This cleanser has a fragrance-free, no-fuss, luxuriously creamy texture that works with my skin to keep it hydrated. It’s also gentle enough to use on my acne-prone, sensitive, red skin.”
