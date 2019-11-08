Experts agree: these are the best cleansers for dry skin

“Dry skin ultimately lacks oil” says Mark Curry, co-founder of The INKEY List. “It is usually genetic, meaning you were probably born with less oil-producing glands than normal. This can leave the skin all over your body tight and dry and can be exacerbated in cold, dry weather.”

Without proper hydration and protection, it can become cracked, sore, dull and irritated. The best cleansers not only remove make-up – but can also help to boost radiance and prep your skin for what’s next to come. They help to slough away surface grime and dead skin cells, allowing you to get the most out of your next skincare steps: your serum and moisturiser.

Whether you were born with dry skin or it’s something that’s developed over time, it’s no secret that dry skin can get worse around this time of year. The cold weather and fluctuation in office temperatures can aggravate the skin further – leading to irritation, redness and dehydration. This means that it’s even more important to find a cleanser that works for you.