Cleansing balms are a firm favourite across Stylist’s beauty team. Here are our favourite ones on the market.
Be honest: how long do you spend on your cleansing routine?
Throughout the day, our skin is exposed to multiple daily stressors, such as pollution and free radical damage. Add to that the dirt and sweat that builds up over the course of the day, bacteria from touching our faces, SPF and make-up (suddenly feel the urge to wash your face?); it’s fair to say that cleansing is one of the most important steps in any skincare routine.
As well as cleansing your skin to get rid of grime, a good cleansing regime will also provide you with a good base for the rest of your skincare products to work even harder. Because what’s the point in applying retinol if your face hasn’t been cleansed properly?
Across the Stylist team, we’ve tried countless types of cleansers, from foams and creams to milks and gels. While your preference can differ depending on your skin type and personal preference, there’s one type we all unanimously love: a nourishing cleansing balm.
These solid-to-oil formulas are highly effective at breaking down even the most stubborn of make-up formulas. Plus, their slippery textures are perfect to aid a nightly facial massage – which is handy, as dermatologists stress you should take at least one minute to really clean your face per cleansing session. Not to mention that fact that we should all double cleanse at night.
Thankfully, cleansing balms only continue to grow in popularity, meaning there’s a wide range of clever formulas. Here, we round up the options that leave skin clean but not stripped, nourished but not greasy and feeling incredibly soft (just don’t touch it after).
Clinique Take The Day Off Cleansing Balm
A cult product and a firm favourite across the Stylist beauty team, Clinique’s Take The Day Off Balm does just that. Scoop a 10p-sized amount into your hands and massage it over dry skin. The balm will sweep away make-up, as well as dirt, oil and SPF.
The Body Shop Camomile Sumptuous Cleansing Butter
Ideal for all skin types but particularly those with sensitive skin, this cleanser contains chamomile, an ingredient proven to have soothing and anti-irritant properties.
Elemis Pro-Collagen Rose Cleansing Balm
Elemis’ Pro-Collagen cleanser has long been a favourite of beauty aficionados, but when it released a rose-scented version, it took the beloved product to a whole new level. While the Shea butter and sweet almond oil formula work just as well at removing impurities, the gorgeous scent leaves you feeling refreshed and relaxed.
Drunk Elephant Slaai Makeup-Melting Butter Cleanser
Free of essential oils, silicones and fragrance, this cleanser can be used around the eye area, too. It contains antioxidant-rich fruit extracts that activate on the skin once it comes into contact water. Rinse away the milky formula and you’ll be left with clean, glowy skin.
The Inkey List Oat Cleansing Balm
Where to start with this cleanser? It contains colloidal oatmeal and ceramides to soothe and strengthen the skin’s protective barrier. Meanwhile, oat kernel oil works as an antioxidant to fight against damaging environmental factors. Massage a small amount to dampened skin and watch your make-up melt away. Once it’s washed off, your skin will feel smooth and supple.
Beauty Pie Plantastic Apricot Butter Cleansing Balm
Cold-pressed rosehip seed oil, apricot butter and vitamin E make this cleanser a pot of pure skin nourishment. Ideal for those with drier skin types, it breaks down any signs of make-up and gets rid of dirt with minimal effort.
Beauty Pie Plantastic Apricot Butter Cleansing Balm, £14 for members, £50 for non-members
Emma Hardie Moringa Cleansing Balm
A facial in a tub, this Emma Hardie cleanser has a thick formula that decongests skin and leaves it feeling plumper. It also contains orange, neroli, mandarin, jasmine and rose essential oils that work to calm the senses while you massage your face. Dreamy.
Emma Hardie Moringa Cleansing Balm with Professional Cleansing Cloth, £47
Eve Lom Cleanser
Another spa-like formula, Eve Lom’s offering contains four aromatic plant oils (clove, eucalyptus, hopes and Egyptian chamomile) to cleanse without drying or stripping your skin.
Eve Lom Cleanser, £55
Farmacy Green Clean Make-up Meltaway Cleansing Balm
Skin feeling dry or stressed out? Give this cleansing balm a try. It contains moringa tree extract to neutralise dirt and pollutants, while a blend of lime, bergamot and orange essential oils leave you and your skin feeling revived.
Wishful Clean Genie Cleansing Balm
A great option for your first double cleanse, this cleansing butter contains green tea extract to diminish impurities, while malachite stone works as an antioxidant and shields skin against pollutants. Plus, the formula truly does feel buttery on skin but doesn’t leave it feeling greasy.
