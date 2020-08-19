As well as cleansing your skin to get rid of grime, a good cleansing regime will also provide you with a good base for the rest of your skincare products to work even harder. Because what’s the point in applying retinol if your face hasn’t been cleansed properly?

Wishful Clean Genie Cleansing Balm A great option for your first double cleanse, this cleansing butter contains green tea extract to diminish impurities, while malachite stone works as an antioxidant and shields skin against pollutants. Plus, the formula truly does feel buttery on skin but doesn’t leave it feeling greasy. Wishful Clean Genie Cleansing Balm, £31 buy now

