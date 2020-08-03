While the word “oil” may seem scary at first, oil cleansers are actually an effective addition to any skincare routine. Here, we round up the gentle formulas that leave skin not only clean but softer, too.
A proper cleanse is one of the most important steps in any skincare routine. Over the day, our skin collects dirt and grime, while also being exposed to environmental damage, such as free radicals and pollution. Then there’s also make-up and SPF (because you wear it every day, right?) in the mix.
So, when you consider everything that builds up on the surface of our skin, it makes sense that you need to clean it properly in order for the rest of your skincare products to work as effectively as possible. Which is why a double cleanse at night is a must.
While everyone has their preferences, the first step of your double cleanse can work particularly well with an oil formula. Oil attracts oil and these slippery textures sweep away impurities with ease, including tough waterproof mascaras.
They also reduce the risk of dragging on the skin, making them ideal to sneak in a quick facial massage while cleansing. Especially as experts recommend spending a couple of minutes on the double cleansing stage of your skincare regime.
Here, we run through our favourite cleansing oils that will leave your skin clean, hydrated, soft and protected – with zero hint of greasy residue left behind.
The Body Shop Camomile Silky Cleansing Oil
Known for its soothing and anti-irritant properties, the addition of chamomile in this cleanser makes it suitable for all skin types, including those with sensitive complexions.
DHC Deep Cleansing Oil
Quite possibly the most cult cleansing oil around, this bestseller from Japanese brand DHC has an organic olive oil base to attract dirt, sebum and break down sunscreen and make-up. Yet, it still manages to feel lightweight and doesn’t leave any greasy residue.
Biossance Squalane + Antioxidant Cleansing Oil
Effective at getting rid of make-up and grime, this Biossance cleanser has heaps of skincare benefits, too. It contains an antioxidant blend to restore skin, while sugarcane-derived squalane oil leaves it feeling hydrated, not stripped.
Superdrug Vitamin E Dual Phase Cleansing Oil
This cleanser is a popular product in Superdrug’s cult vitamin E line-up. Vitamin E is an antioxidant, meanig it protects skin against environmental damage and pollution.
Pai Skincare Light Work Rosehip Cleansing Oil
Pai’s rosehip cleanser is an absolute treat to use. It works hard to shift make-up, sebum and impurities but also invigorates your senses with added basil, orange, geranium, lime and jasmine essential oils. Then there’s the star ingredient, Andrean rosehip oil, which leaves skin soft and smooth.
Caudalie Make-Up Removing Cleansing Oil
This Caudalie cleansing oil contains a trinity of skin-friendly oils; sunflower seed, sweet almond and grape seed. Alongside the addition of vitamin E, the formula works to clean, soften and protect skin.
Simple Kind to Skin Hydrating Cleansing Oil
A great inexpensive option, this Simple cleanser contains grape seed oil and vitamin A and E for a deep but hydrating clean. Rinse it off with warm water to reveal brighter, softer skin.
Tata Harper Nourishing Oil Cleanser
Suitable for drier skin types, this Tata Harper cleanser has an impressive ingredients list. It contains vitamins A, C and E and omega 3 to provide skin with essential vitamins and minerals, leaving it not only clean but more radiant, too.
Trilogy Rosehip Transformation Cleansing Oil
Massage your face with this Trilogy cleanser and nourishing oils like rosehip, grape seed and sweet almond will gently cleanse skin without leaving it tight. To wash it off, add warm water and the oil will transform into a soothing milky formula.
Votary Super Seed Cleansing Oil
Created specifically for irritated skin types, this fragrance-free cleansing oil contains over 20 different seed oils. The reason? It deeply hydrates and gently balances skin to reduce inflammation and redness.
Main image: Getty