A proper cleanse is one of the most important steps in any skincare routine. Over the day, our skin collects dirt and grime, while also being exposed to environmental damage, such as free radicals and pollution. Then there’s also make-up and SPF (because you wear it every day, right?) in the mix.

So, when you consider everything that builds up on the surface of our skin, it makes sense that you need to clean it properly in order for the rest of your skincare products to work as effectively as possible. Which is why a double cleanse at night is a must.