Best Clear Lip Gloss

11 of the best clear lip glosses to add to your natural summer make-up and skincare looks

Posted by for Beauty

All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article

Looking to keep your skincare and make-up for summer weather stripped back yet still glowy? We run through the lip glosses you’ll want to hand that help achieve this very look.

When it comes to heatwave make-up and skincare, the assignment is simple: keep it stripped back. Whether that means letting your skin shine through its SPF50 or wearing concealer and a tiny bit of mascara, it’s up to you. Though, if you’re still intent on achieving the glowy skin look (minus the sweat), there is one key adjustment you can make to your everyday looks. Enter: the clear lip gloss.

A natural-looking, high shine and non-greasy lip gloss adds a lot to a glowy skin look, highlighting one of our key features without really doing much. Now, isn’t that ideal? Luckily, we’ve rounded up 11 of the best formulas out there to match your glowy skin complexions this summer.

You may also like

The ultimate rundown of Hello Sunday’s entire SPF and skincare collection for your summer routine

Scroll down to meet your lip gloss match…

  • Gen See Clean Sheen Lip Gloss

    Gen See Clean Sheen Lip Gloss
    Gen See Clean Sheen Lip Gloss
    Newly launched, Gen See is a brand that focuses on clean formulas – and this lip gloss is no exception. This high shine, non-sticky vegan formula is reinforced with hydrating hyaluronic acid. Use on its own or as a top coat over lipstick.


    Shop Clean Sheen Lip Gloss at Gen See, £16

    buy now

  • Refy Lip Gloss

    Refy Lip Gloss
    Refy Lip Gloss
    If beauty influencer and brand founder of Refy Jess Hunt is known for anything, it’s first of all her incredible brows, and second of all, her glowy make-up looks. This lip gloss should be in your make-up toolkit if you’re looking for a high-shine gloss that contains other nourishing skincare ingredients including hyaluronic acid and jojoba oil


    Shop Lip Gloss at Refy, £14

    buy now

  • Revlon Super Lustrous The Gloss Crystal Clear

    Revlon Super Lustrous The Gloss Crystal Clear
    Revlon Super Lustrous The Gloss Crystal Clear
    Just one swipe of this agave, moringa oil and capuacu butter infused high gloss formula to leave you with an ultra-glossy look.


    Shop Revlon Super Lustrous The Gloss Crystal Clear at Boots, £7.99

    buy now

  • Anastasia Beverly Hills Crystal Gloss

    Anastasia Beverly Hills Crystal Gloss
    Anastasia Beverly Hills Crystal Gloss
    If you’re after a lip gloss that feels like it’s barely there but delivers on shine, this Anastasia Beverly Hills one has got you covered.


    Shop Anastasia Beverly Hills Crystal Gloss at Space NK, £19

    buy now

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive a free guide to the 101 Female Authors Everyone Should Have On Their Bookshelf.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Images: courtesy of brands

Topics

Share this article