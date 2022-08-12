When it comes to heatwave make-up and skincare, the assignment is simple: keep it stripped back. Whether that means letting your skin shine through its SPF50 or wearing concealer and a tiny bit of mascara, it’s up to you. Though, if you’re still intent on achieving the glowy skin look (minus the sweat), there is one key adjustment you can make to your everyday looks. Enter: the clear lip gloss.

A natural-looking, high shine and non-greasy lip gloss adds a lot to a glowy skin look, highlighting one of our key features without really doing much. Now, isn’t that ideal? Luckily, we’ve rounded up 11 of the best formulas out there to match your glowy skin complexions this summer.