Looking to keep your skincare and make-up for summer weather stripped back yet still glowy? We run through the lip glosses you’ll want to hand that help achieve this very look.
When it comes to heatwave make-up and skincare, the assignment is simple: keep it stripped back. Whether that means letting your skin shine through its SPF50 or wearing concealer and a tiny bit of mascara, it’s up to you. Though, if you’re still intent on achieving the glowy skin look (minus the sweat), there is one key adjustment you can make to your everyday looks. Enter: the clear lip gloss.
A natural-looking, high shine and non-greasy lip gloss adds a lot to a glowy skin look, highlighting one of our key features without really doing much. Now, isn’t that ideal? Luckily, we’ve rounded up 11 of the best formulas out there to match your glowy skin complexions this summer.
Scroll down to meet your lip gloss match…
Gen See Clean Sheen Lip GlossNewly launched, Gen See is a brand that focuses on clean formulas – and this lip gloss is no exception. This high shine, non-sticky vegan formula is reinforced with hydrating hyaluronic acid. Use on its own or as a top coat over lipstick.
Refy Lip GlossIf beauty influencer and brand founder of Refy Jess Hunt is known for anything, it’s first of all her incredible brows, and second of all, her glowy make-up looks. This lip gloss should be in your make-up toolkit if you’re looking for a high-shine gloss that contains other nourishing skincare ingredients including hyaluronic acid and jojoba oil.
Revlon Super Lustrous The Gloss Crystal ClearJust one swipe of this agave, moringa oil and capuacu butter infused high gloss formula to leave you with an ultra-glossy look.
Anastasia Beverly Hills Crystal GlossIf you’re after a lip gloss that feels like it’s barely there but delivers on shine, this Anastasia Beverly Hills one has got you covered.
R.E.M Beauty Plumping Lip GlossA nourishing formula containing passionfruit and apricot oils, this lip gloss also contains tingling plumping actives to help achieve a fuller lip look.
MAC Clear Lip GlassA classic for a reason, MAC’s lip gloss is a failsafe option. Leaving a sheer, lacquer-like finish, when you’re after a gloss that looks more like a balm, this is the product.
Dior Addict Lip Glow OilThe world of Tiktok is loving the Dior lip glow oil, and so naturally, it’s the ultimate beauty add on when you’re in the mood for a look that takes glow to the extreme.
Tower28 Beauty Shine On Lip JellyCult Californian beauty brand Tower28 brings us a lip jelly that works well for those with more sensitive skin.
Kopari Beauty Moisturising Lip GlossyNot only does this coral tube look stylish, but Kopari’s lip gloss is perfect for all year round moisture, thanks to its extremely hydrating combination of skincare ingredients shea butter, coconut oil and squalene.
Glossier Lip GlossAnother cult favourite, Glossier’s lip gloss is hydrating, non-sticky and lasts for hours. Glass-skin-looking lips? Yes please.
NYX Lip Lingerie GlossFor medium shine, this NYX lip gloss is the perfect product. If you’re after a more intense look, simply apply a couple of swipes and you’re good to go.
