The best colour correctors for concealing redness, dark circles and sallow skin
- Posted by
- Chloe Burcham
- Published
Concealers are great but if you want to say so long to redness, dark circles and sallow tones for good – it’s time you got acquainted with the MUA-approved technique of colour correcting.
If you’ve ever tried to conceal a blemish before, you’ll know how difficult it can be to knock out any angry red hues coming through underneath. The same goes for under-eye circles – no matter how much concealer you might pack on, sometimes you just can’t counteract the dark, purple shadowing. If this sounds all too familiar, let us introduce you to the art of colour correcting – the genius make-up artist-approved trick for balancing uneven skin tones.
The theory works by using the colour wheel (primary school flashback), meaning contrasting colours can be used to neutralise each other, allowing a more even base for you to then build upon and conceal with foundation or concealer.
Depending on what your concern is, you can buy colour correctors to help conceal a range of different uneven skin tones. Green colour correctors help to knock out redness from the skin. Purple-toned colour correctors can help boost radiance, counteracting any dull, sallow tones in the skin, and red, peach or bisque-toned correctors are great for neutralising the deep blue and purple shadows that grace our under eye circles.
So we spoke to TV and celebrity make-up artist Bryony Blake to find out how to utilise colour correctors in your every day make-up routine and which are the best formulas she uses on her clients.
Best colour correctors for concealing dark circles
“I believe that colour correcting can change your life when it comes to your make-up,” says Bryony. “For dark circles and shadowing, a pink, peach or red-toned colour corrector will take away any darkness and allow your under eyes to look bright and awake.”
For pale skin tones, opt for a creamy peach shade. For darker skin tones, look for formulas with more red and orange hues.
Bobbi Brown Corrector
Available in 16 shades to suit all skin tones, this peachy-toned corrector is perfect for brightening very dark under-eyes before applying concealer.
Charlotte Tilbury Magic Vanish Colour Corrector
This buttery soft formula won’t crease or cake around the delicate eye area. Instead, it blurs, brightens and disguises pigmentation in an instant.
Shop Charlotte Tilbury Magic Vanish Colour Corrector at Space NK, £24
NYX Conceal, Correct, Contour Palette
This correcting kit is perfect if you want to mix and match your shade to get the exact coverage you need.
Shop NYX Conceal, Correct, Contour Palette at Beauty Bay, £11
Best colour correctors for concealing redness
“For redness, a green-toned colour corrector will help bring the redness down and allow your make-up to sit beautifully on your skin. There are many skincare products that have a green tint to them that can be really beneficial to add into your morning skincare routine before applying make-up.”
Dr.Jart+ Cicapair Tiger Grass Color Correcting Treatment
This clever cream works perfectly alone or as an added base under make-up. Its unique muted green tone instantly neutralises redness, while centella asiatica protects, strengthens and reduces inflammation in the skin.
Shop Dr.Jart+ Cicapair Tiger Grass Color Correcting Treatment at Cult Beauty, £13
No7 Airbrush Away Colour Balancing Primer
Keep this trusty primer in your make-up bag to use before concealer or foundation to counteract red tones in blemishes or rosacea-prone skin.
Smashbox Photo Finish Reduce Redness Primer
Smashbox is known for its primers and this subtle green shade is ideal for minimising any redness – especially on photos.
Shop Smashbox Photo Finish Reduce Redness Primer at Boots, £28
Vichy Dermablend Colour Corrector in Green
Perfect for rosacea-prone skin, this heavy-duty corrector camouflages redness in a flash. It’s also sweat proof and water-resistant, so you can be safe in the knowledge that it won’t go anywhere.
Shop Vichy Dermablend Colour Corrector in Green at Escentual, £12.75
Best colour correctors for brightening
“A purple-toned colour corrector helps to reduce yellow and sallow tones in the skin. Using a lilac or lavender shade under your make-up will help to lift and brighten any unhealthy-looking tones.”
Erborian CC Dull Correct Cream
This luminous CC cream has a very slight purple tinge to help brighten sallow tones and boost dull-looking complexions.
Indeed Labs Nanoblur Colour Corrector in Purple
Formulated with a neutralising purple pigment, this colour corrector works to instantly brighten and illuminate sallow skin while giving skin an even texture and a smooth, velvety finish.
Shop Indeed Labs Nanoblur Colour Corrector in Purple at Feel Unique, £16.99
NYX Studio Perfect Primer in Lavender
Easily absorbed and suitable for all skin types, this lavender shade of primer brightens dull ashy skin tones in an instant.
Shop NYX Studio Perfect Primer in Lavender at Cult Beauty, £10.50
Image credit: Getty