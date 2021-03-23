The best colour correctors for concealing redness, dark circles and sallow skin

If you’ve ever tried to conceal a blemish before, you’ll know how difficult it can be to knock out any angry red hues coming through underneath. The same goes for under-eye circles – no matter how much concealer you might pack on, sometimes you just can’t counteract the dark, purple shadowing. If this sounds all too familiar, let us introduce you to the art of colour correcting – the genius make-up artist-approved trick for balancing uneven skin tones.

The theory works by using the colour wheel (primary school flashback), meaning contrasting colours can be used to neutralise each other, allowing a more even base for you to then build upon and conceal with foundation or concealer.