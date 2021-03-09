11 of the best colour-depositing shampoos to refresh your hair

While we eagerly wait for hairdressers to reopen, after months without any hair colour touch-ups you might be tempted to tend to your hair colour at home. While DIY hair colour kits can be a great option, they’re not for everyone. Which is where colour-depositing shampoos can come in.

From neutralising brassy tones in blonde hair to boosting the rich, warm tones in brunettes and even fading-out greys, these supercharged shampoos deposit small amounts of colour with every wash. They’re a quick, easy and inexpensive way to refresh your colour at home.