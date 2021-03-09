11 of the best colour-depositing shampoos to refresh your hair

If you can’t get to the hairdressers, a colour-depositing shampoo could be a great option for refreshing your colour at home. 

While we eagerly wait for hairdressers to reopen, after months without any hair colour touch-ups you might be tempted to tend to your hair colour at home. While DIY hair colour kits can be a great option, they’re not for everyone. Which is where colour-depositing shampoos can come in. 

From neutralising brassy tones in blonde hair to boosting the rich, warm tones in brunettes and even fading-out greys, these supercharged shampoos deposit small amounts of colour with every wash. They’re a quick, easy and inexpensive way to refresh your colour at home.

But do they really work and how can you pick the right one for you? From adding pastel tones to blonde hair to cutting the warmth from brunettes, we’ve rounded up the best colour-depositing shampoos for every hair colour below. 

Best colour-depositing shampoos

Best colour-depositing masks for instant temporary colour

If you want a little bit more colour than a colour-depositing shampoo can give you (but you don’t want to go the whole hog with a box dye) then a colour-depositing hair mask could be the answer. They work in a similar way but are designed to be left on the hair for up to 30 minutes to deliver a richer dose of colour in just one use. 

Image credit: courtesy of PR

