11 of the best colour-depositing shampoos to refresh your hair

If you can’t get to the hairdressers, a colour-depositing shampoo could be a great option for refreshing your colour at home.
While we eagerly wait for hairdressers to reopen, after months without any hair colour touch-ups you might be tempted to tend to your hair colour at home. While DIY hair colour kits can be a great option, they’re not for everyone. Which is where colour-depositing shampoos can come in.
From neutralising brassy tones in blonde hair to boosting the rich, warm tones in brunettes and even fading-out greys, these supercharged shampoos deposit small amounts of colour with every wash. They’re a quick, easy and inexpensive way to refresh your colour at home.
But do they really work and how can you pick the right one for you? From adding pastel tones to blonde hair to cutting the warmth from brunettes, we’ve rounded up the best colour-depositing shampoos for every hair colour below.
Best colour-depositing shampoos
Best for: neutralising warmth in blonde, silver or white hair
Perfect for reviving and brightening highlights in blonde or light-coloured hair this treatment gloss neutralises yellow-tones and injects mega shine.
Best for: adding warmth to blonde, silver or white hair
Whether you’re looking to go full-on pastel peach or you just want to add a little warmth to your blonde or light brown hair, this soft peach shampoo adds a teeny bit of colour with every wash.
Best for: removing warmth from brunette hair
Banish unwanted warm red tones from brunette and dark coloured hair with this cleansing blue shampoo. It gently neutralises red and orange tones, leaving brunette hair cooler and deeper.
Shop Charles Worthington ColourPlex Toning Blue Shampoo at Boots, £7.99
Best for: boosting red tones in brown and burgundy coloured hair
Red hair fades faster than any other shade so maintaining your colour with a pigment-depositing shampoo is a great way to keep the vibrancy of your hair colour for longer.
Shop Infuse My Colour Ruby Shampoo at The Salon Look, £16.99
Best for: blending brunette and grey hairs
If it’s greys you’re worried about, this clever shampoo is a great option for natural or dyed brunettes. It gently infuses warm brown tones into grey strands for naturally blended brunette finish with every wash. Clever.
Shop John Frieda Defy Grey Brunette Blending Shampoo at Boots, £6.99
Best for: adding apricot tones to blonde hair
Designed to be used on blondes, pinks, red, orange or titian hair colours, this in-shower formula provides a gorgeous apricot glow to the hair while enhancing moisture and restoring shine.
Best for: neutralising warmth in brunette and black hair
Knock unwanted warmth from very dark brown and black hair with this innovative green-toned formula. It helps to counteract unwanted red and orange tones in dark brunette hair, creating a cooler and more unified appearance.
Shop Matrix Total Results Dark Envy Shampoo Neutralising Green for Dark Hair at Feelunique, £9.75
Best colour-depositing masks for instant temporary colour
If you want a little bit more colour than a colour-depositing shampoo can give you (but you don’t want to go the whole hog with a box dye) then a colour-depositing hair mask could be the answer. They work in a similar way but are designed to be left on the hair for up to 30 minutes to deliver a richer dose of colour in just one use.
Best for: adding rich red tones to brunette hair
Suitable for medium to dark hair colours, this rich cacao hair mask infuses hair with deep chocolatey pigments to refresh and revive dulling brunette hair.
Shop Maria Nila Colour Refresh in Cacao Red at Maria Nila, £27
Best for: adding depth to brunette hair
Perfect for use on light brown to dark brown hair, this hair mask refreshes existing hair colour and enhances rich brunette tones.
Shop Moroccanoil Color Depositing Mask in Cocoa at Feelunique, £28.85
Best for: adding ash-tones to brunette hair
Over time brunette hair can take on orange and red tones. Neutralise any unwanted warmth with this colour gloss mask. It injects a cool, ashy finish for brunette hair shades.
Shop Josh Wood Colour Refresh Shade Shot Gloss in Smoky Brunette at Boots, £19
Best for: adding soft lilac shades to blonde and light brown hair
Infuse light blonde to medium blonde hair with cool lilac tones with Umberto Giannini’s Flowerology masks. The colour is completely customisable, simply leave on for a more intense, vibrant colour.
Shop Umberto Giannini Flowerology Colour Mask in Sweet Violet at Lookfantastic, £9.25
