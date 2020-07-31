9 cooling face masks to help you survive the heatwave

It’s safe to say that the novelty of a heatwave can wear off quickly. When the mercury first starts to rise, we all rejoice because sun is usually so transitory in the U.K. But then it doesn’t relent. Oh no, if anything, it gets hotter and hotter.

It’s not usual for temperatures to reach over 30 degrees by lunchtime, and our skin starts to feel the brunt of it.

Constant perspiration, unrelenting smog and thick humidity make for a sweaty mix. If you get an especially red face, that’s actually another attempt by your body to cool things down, like sweating: blood being directed to the surface of your skin works as a sort of radiator, helping you lose heat faster. The sweat itself feels sticky and slimy, and your skin can start to feel parched from water loss and lack of hydration.