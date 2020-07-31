9 cooling face masks to help you survive the heatwave

Posted by for Beauty

A chilled face mask not only relieves skin, but helps to repair heatwave-induced damage, too. Here’s our top picks.

It’s safe to say that the novelty of a heatwave can wear off quickly. When the mercury first starts to rise, we all rejoice because sun is usually so transitory in the U.K. But then it doesn’t relent. Oh no, if anything, it gets hotter and hotter.

It’s not usual for temperatures to reach over 30 degrees by lunchtime, and our skin starts to feel the brunt of it. 

Constant perspiration, unrelenting smog and thick humidity make for a sweaty mix. If you get an especially red face, that’s actually another attempt by your body to cool things down, like sweating: blood being directed to the surface of your skin works as a sort of radiator, helping you lose heat faster. The sweat itself feels sticky and slimy, and your skin can start to feel parched from water loss and lack of hydration.

The upshot? A cooling face mask won’t just feel amazing, it’ll actively help repair the damage the heatwave has wreaked on your skin.

Here’s our pick of the best to try - for an extra cooling boost, pop them in the fridge before use. And relax…

You may also like

New beauty products: from a rose-scented candle to a creamy cleansing butter, here’s what our beauty team loved in July

  • Liz Earle Balancing Gel Mask

    Best-cooling-face-masks-Liz-Earle-Balance-Gel-Mask

    With astringent elderflower water to help mop up excess oil and salicylic-acid meadowsweet to gently exfoliate residual grime, this gel mask will feel heavenly on sweaty skin.

    Liz Earle Balancing Gel Mask, £19

    buy now

  • Peter Thomas Roth Cucumber Gel Mask

    Best-cooling-face-masks-Peter-Thomas-Roth-Cucumber-Gel-Mask

    In this weather, all you want to do is scrape your hair up in a bun, wriggle out of your clothes and lie prone in front of the fan. Add a healthy layer of this mask into the mix for utter rejuvenation. One is sold every minute, thanks to the calming cucumber and aloe mix. 

    Peter Thomas Roth Cucumber Gel Mask, £41.60

    £41.60 at Look Fantastic

  • DCL Hydrating Treatment Mask

    Best-cooling-face-masks-DCL-Hydrating-Treatment-Mask

    Cult brand DCL is beloved by beauty’s ‘skintellectuals’ for their high-potency, no-frills formulations. Made with hydrating hyaluronic acid, replenishing Vitamin B5 and amino acids, it’ll help restore some balance to your frazzled face.

    DCL Hydrating Treatment Mask, £49

    buy now

  • QMS Hydro Foam Mask

    Best-cooling-face-masks-QMS-Hydro-Foam-Mask

    What could be more refreshing that a light, whipped mousse texture? Enriched with silk proteins, anti-inflammatory jojoba oil and allantoin and vibrancy-boosting Vitamins C & E, your skin will happily drink up this lightweight mask.

    QMS Hydro Foam Mask, £52

    buy now

You may also like

Summer beauty: the ultimate guide to battling a heatwave

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive our 11-page Ultimate Guide To Making Your Home Feel Bigger.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Main image: courtesy of brands

Topics

Share this article

Recommended by Daniela Morosini