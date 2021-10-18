All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Cream blusher might just be the most underrated of make-up products. Here, celebrity make-up artist Hannah Martin reveals all you need to know…
Whether you’re a make-up novice or beauty pro, we all love those easy-to-use, reliable, multi-use products in our make-up bags. The most underrated of beauty buys? Cream blusher. Perfect for adding a flirty flush, glow and ultra-natural highlight to the skin, these pretty pots of blusher are the ultimate multi-use make-up product. “Now more than ever, cream blusher is my go-to formula,” says celebrity make-up artist Hannah Martin. “I use it religiously as it never fails to make skin look good.”
Intrigued? Below Hannah runs us through the best cream blushers for every skin type, plus she reveals all the application tips, tricks and techniques you need to know (spoiler: they’re seriously easy to apply)…
Best cream blusher for dry skin
“Cream blusher varies hugely in finish. For those with dry skin, choose a sheer, dewy tint like Ciaté Dewy Blush.”
“Bobbi Brown Cosmetics Pot Rouge is a really smooth texture than blends seamlessly whether tapped onto the apples of the cheeks with your fingers or blended lightly with a small fluffy brush, as is the Trinny London Cream Blush.”
Best cream blusher for oily skin types
“Jillian Dempsey’s Cheek Tint has a slightly drier texture, so it’s better for those worried about excess oil, as is Nars Air Matte Blush. Chantecaille, Iconic and Glossier make really gorgeous liquid blushers that I find work best tapped into the skin with your fingertips.”
“For those wanting a glass-like finish, try the Shiseido Minimalist Whipped Blush, which is an excellent choice for those with oily skin or those wanting that almost translucent colour but none of the shine-and everything in between.”
“There are also lots of excellent cream blush sticks available, which work well either striped straight onto the cheek then blended out with fingers or a brush or stroked onto the brush first then stippled onto the cheek.”
Best cream blusher for long-lasting make-up
“If you need your make-up to last a long time, look to one of the less dewy formulas so that the cream blush doesn’t cause your make-up to slide. If in doubt, you can layer your cream blusher with a light dusting of powder blusher to lock it in place – this is something I do with all my red carpet clients and brides.”
Shop: the best cream blushers 2021
Anastasia Beverly Hills Stick Blush in Peachy Keen
Westman Atelier Baby Cheeks Blush Stick
Iconic London Sheer Blush
Jillian Dempsey Cheek Tint in Petal
Refy Cream Blush
Fenty Beauty Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush
Bite Beauty Daycation Whipped Blush
Victoria Beckham Beauty Cheeky Posh Cream Blush Stick
Bobbi Brown Pot Rouge for Lips & Cheeks
Ciaté London Dewy Cheek Blush
Nars Air Matte Blush
Shiseido Minimalist Whipped Blush
Trinny London Flush Blush
Beauty Pie Supercheek Cream Blush
Main image: courtesy of brands