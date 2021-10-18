Whether you’re a make-up novice or beauty pro, we all love those easy-to-use, reliable, multi-use products in our make-up bags. The most underrated of beauty buys? Cream blusher. Perfect for adding a flirty flush, glow and ultra-natural highlight to the skin, these pretty pots of blusher are the ultimate multi-use make-up product. “Now more than ever, cream blusher is my go-to formula,” says celebrity make-up artist Hannah Martin. “I use it religiously as it never fails to make skin look good.”

Intrigued? Below Hannah runs us through the best cream blushers for every skin type, plus she reveals all the application tips, tricks and techniques you need to know (spoiler: they’re seriously easy to apply)…

“ Bobbi Brown Cosmetics Pot Rouge is a really smooth texture than blends seamlessly whether tapped onto the apples of the cheeks with your fingers or blended lightly with a small fluffy brush, as is the Trinny London Cream Blush .”

“Jillian Dempsey’s Cheek Tint has a slightly drier texture, so it’s better for those worried about excess oil, as is Nars Air Matte Blush. Chantecaille, Iconic and Glossier make really gorgeous liquid blushers that I find work best tapped into the skin with your fingertips.”

“For those wanting a glass-like finish, try the Shiseido Minimalist Whipped Blush, which is an excellent choice for those with oily skin or those wanting that almost translucent colour but none of the shine-and everything in between.”

“There are also lots of excellent cream blush sticks available, which work well either striped straight onto the cheek then blended out with fingers or a brush or stroked onto the brush first then stippled onto the cheek.”