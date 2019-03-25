12 crystal beauty products to add magic to your make-up bag
Lauren Wigley
With holistic lifestyles on the rise, the craze for crystals has spread to the beauty industry…
Crystals have been revered for their healing properties for centuries, but until recently they were something you would only expect to find in a quirky spiritual shop alongside tarot cards and incense.
As well as holding, wearing or healing with these mystic stones, you can now incorporate them into your beauty regime as pure gem extracts are increasingly being used to add enchanting energy to everyday cosmetic creations.
From rose quartz to malachite, the potent properties are now ingrained in products designed to utilise their unique energies. And a wide range of products spanning everything from face masks to crystal combs use these stones for a serious hit of skin amplifying oompf, without a palm reading in sight.
Check out our top twelve crystal infused beauty buys below…
Herbivore Rose Quartz Illuminating Body Oil
This iridescent Herbivore wonder is a non-sticky body gloss that leaves you with soft, supple and subtly shimmering skin. Based on the iconic rose quartz crystal, this glistening pink gold treat is infused with real flecks of the crystal for an authentic and super hydrating glow.
Glossier Haloscope in Golden Topaz
This dewy highlighter is a serious glow giver thanks to the genuine crystal extracts embedded in the outer ring. The shimmering specks of golden topaz give the skin an ethereal glow and the solid core of rich moisturisers keep your cheeks dewy and intensely hydrated.
Nazan Schnapp Regenerating Gel Cleanser with Amethyst
With a piece of amethyst in each bottle, this cleanser draws on the precious stone’s powerful properties to remove impurities whilst encouraging balance and rejuvenation. Combined with jasmine floral water to hydrate and bisabolol to counteract damage, this is skin salvation, bottled.
Goldfaden MD Doctor’s Scrub
Embedded with real ruby crystals for a powerful polish, this exfoliator from Goldfaden removes dead skin for a bright, smooth and luminous look. Packed with seriously hydrating hyaluronic acid, nourishing seaweed and antioxidant filled red tea extract, this scrub makes for clear, firm and silky skin.
White Lotus Gua Sha Scraping Tool
Less painful than it sounds, this crystal tool is a formidable addition to your beauty routine. Made from the highest-grade Jade, this Gua Sha can be used to tone, lift and even banish bags under the eyes. Also said to be a powerful pain reliever when targeting acupressure points in the face, it makes for a relaxing ritual night or day.
Briogeo Crystal Energy Comb
Far from just detangling unruly hair, these opulent rose quartz combs are inspired by ancient Chinese beauty rituals to stimulate stressed scalps, ease overall tension and enhance hair health. Each crystal comb is naturally formed for a truly individual strand smoothing experience.
Too Faced Diamond Light Highlighter
Infused with genuine crushed diamond powder and luminous light reflective pearls, this new hand-poured highlighter from Too Faced is a brilliantly bespoke way to brighten any skin tone. Swirl onto cheeks for a pearlescent glow, swipe onto lids for a pop of shine or dab onto your cupids bow to cheat the perfect pout.
Bare Minerals Lash Domination Volumizing Mascara
Packed with malachite mineral extract to fortify the lash line, this long wearing mascara from Bare Minerals is the ultimate in lift, length and incredible volume. As well as the hydrating crystal extract, quinoa protein nourishes whilst the curved wand coats each lash, for (fl)utterly bold eyes.
This Works Evening Detox Clay Mask
A perfect post party pick-me-up, this new detoxifying mask is packed full of potent botanicals like orange, sugar cane and bilberry, which exfoliate and brighten. Combined with malachite crystal to purify and protect against environmental aggressors and kaolin clay to absorb excess oil, this is a moisturising yet mattifying wonder.
Aveda Botanical Kinetics Exfoliating Cleanser
This skin saviour from Aveda is packed with naturally energising tourmaline minerals, jojoba beads that exfoliate and stimulate surface cell turnover and mango butter that hydrates, protects and nourishes dull complexions. This clever cleanser is a daily dose of rejuvenation for tired and overworked skin.
Odacite Aventurine Kiss Lip Serum
Valeur Absolue Perfume in Harmonie
A serene blend of neroli, earl grey tea and warm vanilla, this fragrance is packed full of heady high-quality essential oils aimed to both relax and energise. Areumat perpertua stimulates the release of beta-endorphins and actual amethyst stones are visible in the perfume bottle itself, symbolising harmony. This fruity and floral scent will leave you content and lifted.
The Perfume Shop, £59
