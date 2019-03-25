12 crystal beauty products to add magic to your make-up bag

Crystals have been revered for their healing properties for centuries, but until recently they were something you would only expect to find in a quirky spiritual shop alongside tarot cards and incense.

As well as holding, wearing or healing with these mystic stones, you can now incorporate them into your beauty regime as pure gem extracts are increasingly being used to add enchanting energy to everyday cosmetic creations.

From rose quartz to malachite, the potent properties are now ingrained in products designed to utilise their unique energies. And a wide range of products spanning everything from face masks to crystal combs use these stones for a serious hit of skin amplifying oompf, without a palm reading in sight.

Check out our top twelve crystal infused beauty buys below…