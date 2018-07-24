It’s so easy to get overwhelmed by the sheer amount of beauty products available these days. Whether it’s a case of endlessly scrolling through Feel Unique, or if you’re under the bright, buzzy lights of the Selfridges’ beauty hall feeling indecisive, one thing is for certain: you can’t go wrong with treating yourself to something that’s earned cult beauty status.

Not every product falls under that category. So, to make it easy for you, we’ve pulled together this list of products that have gained a cult title and are also Stylist beauty team-approved (plus, details on how they work).