Perfecting your oily skin routine can take a while, and moisturisers often seem the hardest to find. Stylist guides you through the importance of a moisturiser for this skin type, as well as a few products that may be worth looking into.

There’s nothing quite like the feeling of a moisturiser that you’re conscious is slipping off of your face. A natural glow that arose when you first applied it has miraculously transitioned into a greasy, oil-ridden finish. Those of us with oily skin are all too familiar with this. So, jaded by our experiences this begs the question: do you actually need a moisturiser if you have oily skin? Stylist probed skin specialist and founder of her eponymous practise, Dr Jaskaren Midha, to find out exactly what our oily skin needs before sharing some of the team’s favourite formulas.

Do you need a moisturiser if you have oily skin? In short, yes. Oiliness and excess oil can be caused by a multitude of reasons, including the temperature, hormonal changes and diet. And while everyone’s skin is different, it’s important to use a moisturiser. “If you do have oily skin then you should use a moisturiser specifically designed for oily or acne prone skin,” says Dr Midha. “Look for a moisturiser that is lightweight and won’t clog your pores.” You’ll need to be on the lookout for ingredients such as salicylic acid, tea tree oil and hyaluronic acid. What happens if you don’t moisturise oily skin? Above anything else, not moisturising can actually make your skin look even oilier. But there is another major effect, as Dr Midha explains: “By not using moisturiser you risk letting your skin dry out. External factors like cold weather, hot water and harsh products can disrupt skin integrity and the skin can no longer act as a barrier. This can lead to breakouts, skin damage and premature ageing.” What’s the most common misconception about oily skin? “It’s important you don’t confuse oily skin with hydrated skin,” says Dr Midha. “Moisturisers provide hydration to the skin, by adding water to it. Just because your skin has plenty of oil, doesn’t mean it has enough water.”

Looking to try out a new formula for your oily skin? We’ve curated a list of the best moisturisers to keep oil levels controlled throughout the day.

The best day moisturisers for oily skin

