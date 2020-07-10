Perfecting your oily skin routine can take a while, and moisturisers often seem the hardest to find. Stylist guides you through the importance of a moisturiser for this skin type, as well as a few products that may be worth looking into.
There’s nothing quite like the feeling of a moisturiser that you’re conscious is slipping off of your face. A natural glow that arose when you first applied it has miraculously transitioned into a greasy, oil-ridden finish. Those of us with oily skin are all too familiar with this.
So, jaded by our experiences this begs the question: do you actually need a moisturiser if you have oily skin?
Stylist probed skin specialist and founder of her eponymous practise, Dr Jaskaren Midha, to find out exactly what our oily skin needs before sharing some of the team’s favourite formulas.
Do you need a moisturiser if you have oily skin?
In short, yes. Oiliness and excess oil can be caused by a multitude of reasons, including the temperature, hormonal changes and diet. And while everyone’s skin is different, it’s important to use a moisturiser. “If you do have oily skin then you should use a moisturiser specifically designed for oily or acne prone skin,” says Dr Midha. “Look for a moisturiser that is lightweight and won’t clog your pores.” You’ll need to be on the lookout for ingredients such as salicylic acid, tea tree oil and hyaluronic acid.
What happens if you don’t moisturise oily skin?
Above anything else, not moisturising can actually make your skin look even oilier. But there is another major effect, as Dr Midha explains: “By not using moisturiser you risk letting your skin dry out. External factors like cold weather, hot water and harsh products can disrupt skin integrity and the skin can no longer act as a barrier. This can lead to breakouts, skin damage and premature ageing.”
What’s the most common misconception about oily skin?
“It’s important you don’t confuse oily skin with hydrated skin,” says Dr Midha. “Moisturisers provide hydration to the skin, by adding water to it. Just because your skin has plenty of oil, doesn’t mean it has enough water.”
Looking to try out a new formula for your oily skin? We’ve curated a list of the best moisturisers to keep oil levels controlled throughout the day.
The best day moisturisers for oily skin
The long-lasting oil control moisturiser
Glossier Priming Moisturizer Balance
What is it? A mid-weight gel cream that glides onto skin.
Why is it brilliant? It leaves a veil on your skin which protects current moisture levels and really controls greasy-looking shine. Thanks to the niacinamide included in the formula, it also works to reduce redness all day. Read senior beauty writer Hanna Ibraheem’s review of the moisturiser here.
The barely-there lightweight moisturiser
The INKEY List Snow Mushroom
What is it? A lightweight, clear gel moisturiser that sinks into skin.
Why is it brilliant? If, like me, you don’t like to feel the layers of skincare on your face, this may work for you. It absorbs into skin quickly and easily, but doesn’t compromise on its efficiency. Containing hyaluronic acid to hydrate skin and, of course, the jelly-like substance snow mushroom, it acts as an anti-inflammatory to reduce redness throughout the day.
The SPF-infused moisturiser
CeraVe Facial Moisturising Lotion SPF 25
What is it? A cult cream moisturiser with a decent dose of SPF.
Why is it brilliant? It’s not often that a moisturiser infused with SPF actually sinks into skin without looking greasy or feeling chalky. CeraVe’s facial moisturiser is uniquely formulated with hyaluronic acid and three cell-turnover stimulating ceramides to leave skin with a healthy-looking glow.
Shop CeraVe Facial Moisturising Lotion SPF 25 at Lookfantastic, £9.75
The trusty barrier moisturiser
Dr Sam’s Flawless Moisturiser
What is it? A lightweight gel-cream that absorbs into skin and reduces redness.
Why is it brilliant? A little goes a long way, but this moisturiser works to protect skin, and thanks to its non-comedogenic formula, leaves a naturally dewy finish that doesn’t clog pores. It also contains 5% niacinamide to help reduce redness and brighten the skin.
Images: Getty and courtesy of brands.