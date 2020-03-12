Stylist’s beauty team recommend the best stress-relieving beauty products

Here on the Stylist beauty desk we’re sharing the ways we relax and the products we rely on.

Our lifestyles are increasingly hectic – and they’re showing no sign of slowing down. Amidst the day-to-day stresses of our chaotic routines, it’s easy to forget to take a moment for yourself. Tried-and-tested beauty routines and aromatherapy help the Stylist beauty team to de-stress. Here, they reveal the products they reach for to have a moment – or an evening of pure calm.

Lucy Partington, beauty editor

Stress-relieving beauty

“I rely on my nighttime skincare routine to help me relax at the end of a long day. There really is no better feeling than taking my make-up off and having a properly clean face. I always double cleanse – I like using an oil-based remover (I like The Body Shop’s Camomile Silky Cleansing Oil, £12) to melt away foundation, mascara and everything I insist on putting on my face each morning. “Then I use something creamy to fully cleanse my skin (I like NYDG Colloidal Oatmeal Cleanser, £42) . If it’s been a really stressful day or week I love Votary’s Super Seed Facial Oil, £70 – it smells amazing, it isn’t too oily or greasy and it’s good for helping me indulge in some facial massage (which, along with Magic FM, helps me unwind even more).”

Hanna Ibraheem, senior beauty writer

De-stressing beauty

“I suffer from bruxism (teeth grinding), which leaves me with a tight jaw that often locks up. To ease the muscles in my jaw, I love a good jade-rolling session. I apply a palm-full of Clarins Blue Orchid Treatment Oil, £34, to my face and breathe in the gorgeous scent. I then run the Yu Ling Jade Facial Roller (Medium), £18, in big sweeping motions along my jawline, cheeks and forehead. It makes a massive difference. “I then swipe a few layers of This Works Deep Sleep Breathe In Rollerball, £18, to my wrists and behind my ears. It’s also a must in my carry-on bag whenever I’m on a flight.

“If I feel like in indulging in an extra bit of pampering after a long day, I spritz some Jurlique Rosewater Balancing Mist, £24, before sleeping.”

Kiran Meeda, beauty assistant

“When it comes to de-stressing, it’s all about skincare for me. Cleaner, brighter skin is exactly what I’m after. I use DHC’s Deep Cleansing Oil, £16.67, as an evening cleanser for a really luxurious step to wind down. The best part? Massaging my face and releasing the tension that builds up in the cheek and forehead muscles I didn’t know needed relaxing. Feeling fresh, clean, and ready for even more soothing, I always reach for a face mask. Summer Friday’s Jetlag Mask, £22.50, is the creamy, medium thickness mask that combines soothing peppermint, cucumber and vitamin C that, if you really can’t be persuaded to wash this off, you can simply wipe away. It’s a nourishing, quick and easy alternative to the overnight masks of the world. After applying a gentle, hypoallergenic toner, I love to apply a serum. Elemis’ Peptide4 Antioxidant Hydra-Serum, £53, makes use of hydration hero, hyaluronic acid, saffron flower and lotus flower milk for a super gentle, milky liquid that instantly brightens my skin.”