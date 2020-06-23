There’s nothing more annoying than stubborn knots and tangles in hair, so we’ve rounded up the best sprays that’ll make brushing a breeze.
No matter how much of a pain it can be, hair wash day always has a satisfying ending. But before you get to that point, it’s likely you have to battle with all sorts of knots and tangles once you’re out the shower.
Sure, there are some deep conditioners that will help smooth hair while you’re in the shower, and there’s clever wet hair brushes that genuinely work wonders, but there’s also the stubborn knots to consider. And that’s where detangling sprays come in: they’re a type of conditioner that helps to smooth the hair to make it easier to brush through, as well as preventing breakage and helping the overall condition of it – plus they help save time, too.
You may also like
“This brush gently detangles my knotty hair without breaking it”
With so many different detangling sprays available, we’ve rounded up our favourites for all hair types that promise to leave your hair both healthier and stronger.
The best detangling sprays for all hair types
Drunk Elephant Wild Marula Tangle Spray
Part of Drunk Elephant’s debut foray into hair care, this spray – along with every other product in the line – has been created with Chris McMcillian AKA Jennifer Aniston’s stylist. Almond scented, this super-fine mist detangles and smooths hair without weighing it down.
It’s A 10 Miracle Leave In Product
Cult US-hair care brand It’s A 10 has recently launched here in the UK and this detangler is America’s number one bestseller for good reason. Formulated with sunflower seed and green tea leaf extract, it’s suitable for all hair types and works to add shine as well as protecting against heat damage while making it easier to comb through.
Living Proof Curl Detangling Rinse
Designed to be used in the shower after conditioning, this water-activated gel detangles and smoothes hair that’s prone to knots. The lightweight formula requires washing out, but it works on all curl types and makes them easier to manage.
Oribe Run Through Detangling Primer
This leave-in spray seals hair cuticles while the addition of hibiscus oil locks in moisture and the alma extract conditions and hydrates. It’s also got added UV protection and is safe for use on colour and keratin-treated hair.
Aveda Brilliant Damage Control
As well as protecting hair against heat styling and sun damage, this spray also helps to dramatically reduce the breakage that can often be caused from brushing or combing.
Mane ‘n Tail Detangler
Despite originally being created for use on horse manes and tails (hence the name), this brand has reached cult status and people now swear by it on human hair – luckily it’s safe for use on both. This detangler is pH balanced and works to prevent the appearance of split ends while also helping to condition. It’ll add super shine, too.
Mane ‘n Tail Detangler, £7.99
Aussie Miracle Hair Insurance Detangler Spray
Complete with that iconic Aussie scent, this conditioning spray helps protect against damage and makes it easier to brush. It’s formulated with Australian blue mountain eucalyptus to help smooth, protect and detangle hair.
Shea Moisture Raw Shea Butter Extract Moisture Detangler
Best for dry, damaged hair, a combination of argan oil, shea butter and sea kelp helps smooth and shine while also working to improve manageability and add shine.
Shea Moisture Raw Shea Butter Extract Moisture Detangler, £10.99
Ouai Leave In Conditioner
Enriched with an amino acid blend, this lightweight conditioner will help make sure hair stays hydrated and conditioned, while added hydrolysed protein protects against heat damage.
Main image: Getty
Lucy Partington
Lucy Partington is Stylist’s beauty editor. She’s obsessed with all things skincare, collecting eyeshadow palettes that she’ll probably never use, and is constantly on the hunt for the ultimate glowy foundation.