No matter how much of a pain it can be, hair wash day always has a satisfying ending. But before you get to that point, it’s likely you have to battle with all sorts of knots and tangles once you’re out the shower.

Sure, there are some deep conditioners that will help smooth hair while you’re in the shower, and there’s clever wet hair brushes that genuinely work wonders, but there’s also the stubborn knots to consider. And that’s where detangling sprays come in: they’re a type of conditioner that helps to smooth the hair to make it easier to brush through, as well as preventing breakage and helping the overall condition of it – plus they help save time, too.