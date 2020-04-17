Inclined to skip hair washing in favour of Netflix? Us too. Here, senior beauty writer Hanna Ibraheem shares the dry shampoo that leaves her hair fresh without any grit…

When things were normal (you know, before lockdown), I would wash my hair every two days – three, at a push. My roots tend to get oily quite quickly and so, as much as I wanted to, I could never go a full week without washing my hair. Until now. I’m sure I’m not alone when I say I’ve been washing my hair a lot less while staying at home. While it might sound a bit gross, it doesn’t feel it, thanks to dry shampoo. And judging by the fact that “dry shampoo” is up 140% in Google searches over the last month, it seems a lot of us are doing the same thing.

I prefer to spritz my hair every other day so that I’m not overloading my scalp with product. When I do, I often reach for Living Proof’s Perfect Hair Day (PhD) Dry Shampoo, from £10. As well as being one of the few dry shampoos that doesn’t leave a white powdery cast across my dark hair (a bugbear of mine), it leaves hair not just looking but feeling fresh, too. Which would explain why it’s also a favourite of across the Stylist beauty team and a cult product in the industry.

This dry shampoo contains a patented molecule that actually cleans your hair. Once sprayed, it works to absorb and remove oil, sweat and odour and has a light, clean scent that sticks around all day. Meaning you aren’t just covering up dirt but actually getting rid of it. But the best part of all? It doesn’t leave that awful gritty feeling in your roots, meaning you can still run your hairbrush through your hair without risking snapping the bristles. During lockdown, you may find you’re getting through dry shampoo slightly quicker than usual. In which case, an inexpensive but equally great alternative is Colab Dry Shampoo, £2.

A product that beauty editor Lucy Partington swears by, this dry shampoo works to refresh roots and comes in a wide range of scents. It’s another one that has been formulated with an invisible finish making it suitable for all hair types. Either way, if you want to skip hair washing in favour of another episode of Netflix’s Unorthodox, we say go right ahead…

