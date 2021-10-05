All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Looking for a moisturiser that’s the equivalent of a Sunday afternoon spent under a weighted blanket? You’ve come to the right place…
No matter what your skin type is, there are some days where we could all do with a little extra TLC. Now that we’re going into a new season, you might feel as though you’re starting to crave those cosy nights in, wrapped up in front of the telly with an ITV drama and hot chocolate. But it’s not just our mind that’s crying out for a much-needed duvet-day.
Around this time of year, our skin often begs for more moisture, nourishment and all-round hydration, too. The change in weather, our daily routine and central heating can throw our skin out of whack, meaning a richer, more soothing moisturiser is often called for.
You may also like
8 of the best autumn-appropriate candles to cosy up with this season
Even if your skin isn’t necessarily on the dry side, you can still benefit from a daily moisturiser. “Moisturiser is necessary to maintain the elasticity and flexibility of the skin’s upper layers,” says consultant dermatologist Dr Anjali Mahto. “It helps to keep the skin healthy and allows it to function effectively as a barrier.”
But before you go reaching for your thickest moisturiser, hang fire. It’s worth noting that not all moisturisers are created equally and (especially if you have blemish-prone skin) finding the best moisturiser for your skin type is a must.
“Look for ingredients like hyaluronic acid, glycerin, ceramides, peptides and niacinamide,” advises consultant dermatologist Dr Justine Kluk. “These all help to boost the skin barrier function.”
Best moisturisers for ultra-rich hydration
Caudalie Vinosource SOS Intense Moisturising Cream
A fab option for those who suffer with red, sensitised skin – this soothing cream works to bring down signs of irritation while nourishing and reinforcing the skin barrier. It’s packed with 95% natural ingredients that help to rehydrate and replenish lost moisture.
Shop Caudalie Vinosource SOS Intense Moisturising Cream at Cult Beauty, £23
Kate Somerville Goat Milk Moisturising Cream
This soothing moisturiser is another great option if your skin is feeling a little uncomfortable and irritated with the change of season. It’s enriched with goat milk, which has been renowned since ancient Egyptian times for its skin nurturing properties. Plus ingredients like aloe vera, vitamin E, jojoba and avocado oils help to hydrate and condition the skin, leaving it feeling smooth, soft and supple.
Shop Kate Somerville Goat Milk Moisturising Cream at Space NK, £58
La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Soothing Face and Body Balm
One for those with winter-ravaged skin, this ultra-nourishing balm can be used on chapped and cracked skin, eczema flare-ups or irritated skin to soothe and nourish. Concerned about clogging pores? Try using this ultra-rich moisturiser as a 20-minute mask, before tissuing off any excess.
Shop La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Soothing Face and Body Balm at Boots, £14
Origins Drink Up Intensive Overnight Hydrating Mask
This soothing moisturiser is technically a mask but you can leave it on overnight to allow your skin to ‘drink it up’ – gettit? It’s packed with avocado oil that helps to soften, smooth and deeply nourish your skin – for plumper, dewier, juicier-looking skin by morning.
Shop Origins Drink Up Intensive Overnight Hydrating Mask at Lookfantastic, £24
Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream
While the price of this cult moisturiser might make your eyes water – it really does the job. Enriched with Professor Bader’s patented Trigger Factor Complex (which activates cell regeneration) plus omega 6 fatty acids and antioxidants, this rich cream soothes and moisturises the skin, while strengthening its protective barrier.
Oskia Rest Day Comfort Cream
This lightweight moisturiser packs a punch in skin barrier boosting goodness. It uses the brand’s iconic MSM (an organic form of sulphur) plus oat ceramides, probiotics and hyaluronic acid to relieve all skin types by supporting the acid mantle, the microbiome, ceramide production and hydration.
Skingredients Skin Good Fats
This buttery-balm moisturiser locks in hydration while reducing any signs of inflammation and irritation. It’s packed with shea butter and grapeseed oil, which help to replenish your skin’s essential fats and vitamins to hydrate skin and soothe irritation.
Summer Fridays Cloud Dew Oil-Free Gel Cream Moisturiser
A good option for those with an oilier skin type, this gel cream moisturiser is lightweight on the skin – while still packing a punch of hydration. It’s enriched with three weights of hyaluronic acid to penetrate multiple levels of your skin’s surface and ceramides to deliver skin-smoothing moisture. Think of it more like a cashmere blanket than a full on duvet for your skin.
Shop Summer Fridays Cloud Dew Oil-Free Gel Cream Moisturiser at Cult Beauty, £39
Skin Proud Sorbet Skin
This ultra lightweight, jelly texture moisturiser sinks into skin instantly, leaving a hydrated finish – without weighing down the skin. It’s formulated with a powerful four-part hyaluronic acid complex, along with cooling rose flower water to renew and restore.
Glossier Priming Moisturiser Rich, £29
This sumptuous moisturiser is packed with ceramides and shea butter which melt effortlessly into the skin leaving it feeling soft and supple. Plus, thanks to its clever anti-redness complex, skin is left more balanced for a fresh, dewy finish.
Murad Nutrient-Charged Water Gel
“This is not cheap but duvet-days are all about indulging so if I had to pick one moisturiser for the part it would be Murad’s Nutrient-Charged Water Gel which manages to feel luxurious and comforting, without being heavy and clogging. It smells like heaven too,” says Dr Justine Kluk.
Main image: Brands, Getty