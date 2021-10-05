No matter what your skin type is, there are some days where we could all do with a little extra TLC. Now that we’re going into a new season, you might feel as though you’re starting to crave those cosy nights in, wrapped up in front of the telly with an ITV drama and hot chocolate. But it’s not just our mind that’s crying out for a much-needed duvet-day.

Around this time of year, our skin often begs for more moisture, nourishment and all-round hydration, too. The change in weather, our daily routine and central heating can throw our skin out of whack, meaning a richer, more soothing moisturiser is often called for.