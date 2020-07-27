If you’ve ever tried Bobbi Brown’s Vitamin Enriched Face Base, you’ll no doubt be as obsessed with it as beauty director Shannon Peter. And good news! It now comes as an eye cream, too.

Sometimes it’s the most simple of beauty products that are the best. And that’s completely true of Bobbi Brown’s Vitamin Enriched Face Base. It’s nothing fancy. And I don’t mean that in a derogatory way, but rather, it’s just a simple, solid moisturiser that does exactly what you want it to: moisturise. In texture terms, it’s thin, lightweight, and teeters on the very edge where the thick and viscous meets the watery and fluid. Formulation wise, it contains shea butter to soften and nourish skin, as well as vitamins B, C and E to brighten and condition skin.

But the most important thing, in my opinion anyway, is how it feels on the skin. I’d describe it as undeniably decadent, like the kind of face cream you want to scoop out in massive dollops, and paste all over your entire body. Where equally-rich formulas can often leave behind a greasy, tacky film, this one never, ever does, but instead, it gives skin a really plump, almost juicy feel. And it’s not just me who loves it. Every minute, the brand sells one pot of this moisturiser globally. So it’s safe to say I was rather excited to hear that this cult formula is now available in eye cream form.

To the naked eye, the two formulas are practically indistinguishable. However, the eye cream is charged with caffeine to help brighten tired under-eyes, as well as the ever-popular hyaluronic acid. I’m sure you’re already clued up on that hero ingredient, but if you’re not, the reason everyone goes wild for it is because hyaluronic acid is able to draw in a tonne of moisture to plump and hydrate skin. Then there’s the blend of brightening vitamin C, protective B vitamins and antioxidant vitamin E.

I’ve become so besotted with the stuff, I’ve started to treat it like lip balm, taking it with me wherever I go. It’s great for perking up Zoom-fatigued eyes, soothing the fallout of a bout of hay fever or even as a bedtime ritual – I layer it on extra thick at night as a kind of makeshift eye mask. And at £34, it makes for a more affordable reprise from the incredible £60 Sunday Riley Auto Correct I usually use.

Basically, what I’m trying to say is: if you’re looking for a starter eye cream, something to simply drench away flakiness or a brilliant base to help your eye shadow pop, I don’t think you can go wrong with this one. Bobbi Brown Vitamin Enriched Eye Base, £34, goes on sale on 6 August. Sign up for the waitlist now at bobbibrown.co.uk.

