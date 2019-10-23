(Read more about Megan’s LVL experience here)

In-salon lash lifts (Nouveau Lashes’ LVL is the most popular) work by straightening natural lashes at the very root which, alongside a tint, gives the illusion of extra length and volume. They won’t damage lashes and don’t require any upkeep, unlike extensions. The results (above) can be pretty phenomenal.

Lash growth serums, on the other hand, are designed to be applied daily, using ingredients that actively stimulate growth.

Then there are lash conditioning serums – formulas that work more like hair conditioners. They won’t necessarily lengthen lashes but help to keep things healthy, preventing brittleness and breakage which in turn can encourage them to become thicker and longer.

Dermatologist Justine Hextall advises looking out for the same hydrating ingredients you’d find in good skincare. “Hyaluronic acid and glycerine are humectants that hydrate skin and lashes by attracting and holding on to water,” she explains. “Biotin is important for healthy keratin to strengthen lashes, and plays a role in the growth of thicker hair. And vitamins B5 and B6 also promote healthy hair because your body uses these nutrients to nourish your hair follicles,” Hextall adds.