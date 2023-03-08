best eyeliner stamp pens

11 of the best eyeliner stamp pens for creating the perfect winged liner look

Winged eyeliner stamp pens are here to help turn make-up novices into seasoned beauty pros. Keep scrolling to discover 11 of the best…

If you’ve ever tried to do a winged eyeliner, chances are you’ve also failed to do a winged eyeliner. Because creating that perfect feline eyeliner flick is arguably one of the hardest make-up skills to master. It takes the utmost precision and an incredibly steady hand – meaning that, more often than not, creating the perfect eyeliner look actually ends up looking like a hot mess.

This is where eyeliner stamp pens come in. These genius inventions take the precision out of eyeliner application. With either an in-built sponge or a cleverly angled nib, the perfect cat eyeliner is just a quick stamp away. The idea is that you simply need to hold the applicator in place against the outer corner of your eye and the pen does the hard work for you. There’s no drawing, no evening out the thickness and no precise protractor-worthy angles. Simply press and hold. 

  • Ciate London Stamp & Drag Liquid Eyeliner

    best-eyeliner-stamp-pen-ciate

    This clever two-in-one pen takes away the guesswork. One end houses a felt tip pen, perfect for tracing the lash line with ease, while the other side houses an outer corner stamp that you simply press onto the eyelid to create the perfect liner flick. 

    Shop Ciate London Stamp & Drag Liquid Eyeliner at ASOS, £15

  • Lottie London Stamp Liner Wing Edition

    best-eyeliner-stamp-pen-lottie-london

    This chunky pen feels weighty in your hand, allowing you ultimate shake-free control. Press the stamp end on the outer corner of each eye to create the perfect symmetrical flick before using the felt tip to trace the upper lash line and connect the dots. 

    Shop Lottie London Stamp Liner Wing Edition, £5.95

  • Kaja Wink Stamp Set

    best-eyeliner-stamp-pen-kaja-stamp

    Perfect for beginners, use the liquid liner felt tip to trace along your lash line before using the thicker liner stamp to press on the perfect cat eye flick. Simple but effective. 

    Shop Kaja Wink Stamp Set, £26

  • Rimmel London Wonder Wing Eyeliner

    best-eyeliner-stamp-pen-rimmel

    While this isn’t quite a stamp, the angled liner pen has a uniquely shaped nip that’s crafted like a calligraphy pen to give you a super-sharp flick with ease. 

    Shop Rimmel London Wonder Wing Eyeliner at Amazon, £6.99

  • Quick Flick Intense Black Petite

    best-eyeliner-stamp-pen-barrym

    For a symmetrical liner in seconds, this stamp liner has four wing styles to suit any eye type. Position the stamp at the edge of your lash line and press gently, creating a precision line. Then, use the felt tip eyeliner pen included to connect the wing along the upper lash line. Easy! 

    Shop Quick Flick Intense Black Petite at Sephora, £20

  • Shiseido ArchLiner Ink Eyeliner

    best-eyeliner-stamp-pen-shiseido

    This liquid eyeliner has an angled pen nib that helps you to expertly craft liner like a pro. For a foolproof winged liner, simply press the tip against the outer corner of the eye to create the perfect cat eye every time.

    Shop Shiseido ArchLiner Ink Eyeliner at Cult Beauty, £22

