If you’ve ever tried to do a winged eyeliner, chances are you’ve also failed to do a winged eyeliner. Because creating that perfect feline eyeliner flick is arguably one of the hardest make-up skills to master. It takes the utmost precision and an incredibly steady hand – meaning that, more often than not, creating the perfect eyeliner look actually ends up looking like a hot mess.

This is where eyeliner stamp pens come in. These genius inventions take the precision out of eyeliner application. With either an in-built sponge or a cleverly angled nib, the perfect cat eyeliner is just a quick stamp away. The idea is that you simply need to hold the applicator in place against the outer corner of your eye and the pen does the hard work for you. There’s no drawing, no evening out the thickness and no precise protractor-worthy angles. Simply press and hold.