“Why is it still so hard to find eyeshadow palettes catered to all skin tones?”

I love eyeshadow. Dipping a brush into a powdered pan and sweeping it across my eye isn’t a typical part of my everyday make-up routine – I tend to save it for when it’s a special occasion or I just want to put a bit more effort into my make-up look.

This means that whenever an eyeshadow launch drops on the Stylist beauty desk, there’s an allure around it that makes it feel particularly special.

And I’m not alone. A new eyeshadow palette tends to leave the entire Stylist beauty team “ooo’ing” and “ah’ing”, as we swatch various shades on our arms.