Have you ever spent the best part of ten minutes applying your favourite eyeshadow, fully blended with eyeliner in tow, only to look in the mirror an hour later and find out that it’s no longer as pristine as it once appeared? Or worse, it’s been completely dissolved, creased and not at all what you had imagined? This is the exact kind of shadow situation we want to keep from occuring and there is one product which really helps to prevent eyeshadow from fading. Enter, the eyeshadow primer.

An eyeshadow primer is designed to anchor eyeshadow to the eyelids. They are especially helpful if you have oily skin as you might also have oilier eyelids, meaning any kind of matte eye look is highly unlikely to see out the entire day. Eyeshadow primers act as a great base if you want make-up to last until the end of the day, or evening.