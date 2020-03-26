“Toners are a crucial step in my skincare routine, and this is why”

Perhaps it comes down to how I learnt about skin care in my teenage years. Never has anything become more ingrained than the three step cleanse, tone and moisturise routine. Having dealt with blemished skin since I was about 16, I’ve religiously adhered to those three steps. Although I’m partial to using a serum every other day of the week.

So what exactly is a facial toner? Traditionally, toners were used after cleansing to remove excess oil, but they now come in various forms, and as consultant dermatologist and spokesperson for the British Skin Foundation Dr Emma Wedgeworth says: “Depending on the exact ingredients and formulations, they can have a number of effects on skin including hydration, exfoliation and calming. Toners have also become more sophisticated and can now be used to deliver active ingredients to the skin, such as AHAs and BHAs.”

I find that it’s one of those skincare products that can run out all too easily, especially if you’re like me and become addicted to the ritual of applying a fresh hit of hydration. To try and combat that, I try to use the most purse-friendly option and my go-to is the Boots Fragrance Free Facial Toner, £1.50.