“I don’t really believe in face masks, but these three are the exception to the rule”

Since then, the face mask industry has grown massively. There’s so much choice out there now and whether your skin is oily, dry, dehydrated, acne-prone, or a combination of just about everything, there is definitely something targeted towards your very specific skin type – and if there isn’t? Well, you can just multi-mask.

I bloody love skincare . It’s all I harp on about and SPF is my favourite subject; I love talking to dermatologists , discovering new ingredients and refining my own routine – and until a few years ago face masks were very much a part of it.

But despite all that, I really don’t love face masks and that’s been the case since a dermatologist once told me that, actually, apart from helping to instil a self-care routine, they don’t actually do much for skin. Instead skin prefers consistency, so I tend to stick by that rule – although I switch between brands and types of products, the ingredients I use daily tends to stay the same (which are namely cleanser, vitamin C, SPF and retinol) just so I have some balance.

Of course, some days my skin does feel like it needs a more intense hydration hit or I wake up with stubborn blemishes that won’t shift, so it’s during those times that I turn to a mask – but the ones I use are very specific.

In fact, despite having an extremely vast collection of skincare, I only have three masks, each one has a different purpose and I know I can really rely on them to work their magic. Plus they slot into my daily routine easily and I don’t usually need to switch anything else up which makes things a whole lot easier. Here are the ones that have made the cut: