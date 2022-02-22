Every year, from the end of February to the beginning of March, the Fairtrade organisation encourages us to rethink the way we shop – prioritising things that are socially, economically and environmentally fair, right down the supply chain. This year’s Fairtrade Fortnight theme, Choose the World You Want, is all about championing the makers and brands helping us to be better and more ethical consumers.

I’ve handpicked seven of the best Fairtrade skin and hair care products to cycle into your daily and weekly routines. They’re efficacious (many are multipurpose) and ethically made. Nothing better.