All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
This year’s theme is “Choose the World You Want”.
Every year, from the end of February to the beginning of March, the Fairtrade organisation encourages us to rethink the way we shop – prioritising things that are socially, economically and environmentally fair, right down the supply chain. This year’s Fairtrade Fortnight theme, Choose the World You Want, is all about championing the makers and brands helping us to be better and more ethical consumers.
I’ve handpicked seven of the best Fairtrade skin and hair care products to cycle into your daily and weekly routines. They’re efficacious (many are multipurpose) and ethically made. Nothing better.
Dr. Hauschka Soothing Cleansing Milk
Gentle enough to be used in the morning and evening, this soothing cleansing milk effectively removes make-up, as well as daily dirt and debris and SPF. Enriched with nourishing jojoba and almond oil, it’s suitable for dry, sensitive and normal skin.
Moo & Yoo Miracle Curl Cream
A lightweight cream to help curls maintain their natural shine lustre and structural integrity, Moo & Yoo’s miracle curl cream is best used on damp hair that’s been gently towel dried. (Towel drying is crucial as it’ll allow the cream to permeate the hair shaft more evenly and effectively.) Then, it’s dealer’s choice as to whether you scrunch, squelch, plop or diffuse.
Neal's Yard Remedies Wild Rose Beauty Balm
Gloriously multi-purpose, Neal’s Yard’s balms can be used for a number of things including exfoliation, extra hydration, lip balm, cuticle oil and eyebrow conditioner.
Infused with skin-repairing vitamin E and rosehip oil, as well as anti-ageing provitamin A, I like to use it as a one-step wonder before bed to seal in the effects of my cleanser and toner.
Shop Neal’s Yard Remedies Wild Rose Beauty Balm at Lookfantastic, £32
Green People Age Defy + Cell Enrich Facial Oil
Soften tough winter skin and soothe inflammation with this powerhouse facial oil designed to help in the regeneration process. Free from alcohol and gluten, it’s safe for sensitive skin, as well as being cruelty-free and vegan.
Mumanu Organic Massage & Body Balm
Pregnancy-safe, this massage balm can be used to add slip when doing facial massage and using facial tools, as well as a body and facial moisturiser.
Fair Squared Cotton Cosmetic Pads
Ditch those single-use cotton pads for these aesthetic and effective reusable pads that can be used to remove make-up or apply products. Machine washable, pop them in at 60°C to kill any bacteria.
Weleda Baby Calendula Facial Cream
Gentle enough for even very young skin, this facial cream is something I like to use in the winter to protect the delicate skin after an eczema or dermatitis flare up.
Shop Weleda Baby Calendula Facial Cream at Cult Beauty, £10.50
Main image: Stylist