Let’s address something straight away: women of colour are able to fake tan and should do so proudly if they choose to do so. However, the history of tanning for women of colour has been complex for multiple reasons.

Women of colour have been made to feel less than and secondary to people with fairer skin tones – something that is felt especially keenly in the beauty industry. Because of this, we’ve had to find unprecedented love, appreciation, care and acceptance for our skin: treatments or techniques that change this (artificial tanning, for example) have been associated with dissatisfaction.

Identifying with tanning products can seem like a pushback against the years of self-love and self-acceptance that women of colour can journey through with their skin. But women of colour can participate in the world of self-tanning and it’s up to us, alongside brands, to address and change the misconception and break the stigmas.

By changing these misconceptions – with visibility and awareness on social media, as well as innovative formulas – women of colour are able to tan as well, something I think is incredible to witness.