Although lockdown has us inside for the most part, the desire to have glowing, radiant skin is still there. Enter, fake tan.

If you mention the words fake tan amongst friends you can guarantee the following responses: “‘It always goes streaky,” “It smells like stale biscuits,” “It makes my bathroom look like a crime scene.”

But the holy grail of tan-avoidance is this: “I don’t have the time.” And if you’re the type of monster who doubles up on tea bags for a faster brew, you’ll get it. Life’s just too short to sit around and wait for the perfect glow to develop naturally. But here’s where the brains behind the tanning brands you know and love have stepped in to turbo-charge your tan.