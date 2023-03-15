All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
If you’re a fan of a deeply foaming cleanser, you’ll love these 12 ultra rich face washes…
Skincare experts agree: cleansing is one of the most important parts of an effective skincare routine. Because while ingredients like retinol are incredibly effective for fighting fine lines and hydrating steps such as serums and moisturisers are key for keeping your skin soft and smooth – the rest of your skincare routine is irrelevant if you’ve not thoroughly cleansed your skin first.
But things get a little more complicated when it comes to finding the best cleanser for your skin type. Because while there are hundreds of brilliant cleansers on the market, personal preference plays a large part in choosing the right one for you.
In the past, foaming cleansers were a subsection of face washes that often divided opinion. Deemed too harsh by many, foaming cleansers have come a long way from the stripping formulas we knew 10 years ago. These days, the best foaming face washes are formulated with gentle, nourishing ingredients and delivered in a system that allows you to get that sudsy, foamy wash – thoroughly cleansing your skin, without stripping it of its natural oils.
So if you’re a fan of a foaming cleanser, you’ve come to the right place. Below, we round up the best foaming face washes on the market – including brand new launches from the likes of The Ordinary, Benefit and Tatcha. Happy shopping…
The Ordinary Glucoside Foaming Cleanser
With a formulation so gentle that it can even be used on babies skin, this new foaming face wash from The Ordinary is unlike anything you’ll have tried before. It’s enriched with plant-derived foaming agents that lift away dirt and grime – leaving your skin barrier soft and supple.
Farmacy Whipped Greens Oil-Free Foaming Cleanser
A great option for those with congested or blemish-prone skin, this supercharged skin cleanser is packed with green clay, papaya enzymes and moringa seed – to help draw out impurities and gently exfoliate, without stripping the natural oils from the skin.
Shop Farmacy Whipped Greens Oil-Free Foaming Cleanser at Cult Beauty, £27
RéVive Foaming Cleanser Enriched Hydrating Wash
Formulated with vitamin E beads that gently melt when buffed into the skin, this genius cleanser works to lightly exfoliate while adding a burst of hydration at the same time. The foaming texture allows you to get a thorough, deep clean while a unique combination of oils, butter and waxes provide lipid barrier protection to ensure you’re never at risk of going overboard.
Shop RéVive Foaming Cleanser Enriched Hydrating Wash at Lookfantastic, £55
CeraVe Foaming Cleanser with Niacinamide for Normal to Oily Skin
Simple but effective, this no frills face wash ticks all the boxes when it comes to fuss free cleansing. The gel texture transforms when it comes into contact with water to create a lightweight foam that sweeps away dirt, excess oil and impurities. Plus, the formula is enriched with CeraVe’s complex of three essential ceramides to leave your skin soft and smooth – never stripped.
Shop CeraVe Foaming Cleanser with Niacinamide for Normal to Oily Skin at Lookfantastic, £29
Benefit The POREfessional Good Cleanup Foaming Cleanser
A fantastic formula for dull and oily skin types, this gel-to-foam face wash is packed with powerful actives, including lemon and yuzu extract to clarify and refine the look of the complexion. Skin is left feeling fresh and clean.
Shop Benefit The POREfessional Good Cleanup Foaming Cleanser at Lookfantastic, £26
Philosophy Purity Made Simple Pore Purifying Foam Cleanser
Blended with glycolic acid to encourage skin cell turnover, this potent face wash helps to gently but effectively remove make-up, build up and excess sebum, while visibly reducing uneven skin texture and minimising the appearance of large, blocked pores.
Shop Philosophy Purity Made Simple Pore Purifying Foam Cleanser at Lookfantastic, £22
Medik8 Micellar Mousse
Providing an alternative to traditional micellar water, this micellar face wash has a creamy foaming texture – negating the need for cotton pads. It combines purifying olive oil-infused micelles and anti-pollution moringa seed extract, for an ultra-lightweight formula that helps to cleanse the skin of impurities with ease.
Beauty Pie Super Healthy Skin Jumbo Gentle Foamy Facial Wash
This super gentle foaming face wash is packed with purifying amino acids, natural vitamin C and smoothing antioxidants to help refresh, re-energise and brighten tired skin.
Shop Beauty Pie Super Healthy Skin Jumbo Gentle Foamy Facial Wash, £12.50
Dr Jart+ Teatreement Cleansing Foam
Ideal for oily and blemish-prone skin types, this gentle but effective cleanser helps to carefully rebalance oil production and reset the pH level in your skin. It’s also great to use on the chest, back and other blemish-prone areas to help eradicate spots and soothe and rehydrate skin.
Malin + Goetz Foaming Cream Cleanser
Formulated with prebiotics, jojoba milk and meadowfoam seed oil, this nourishing cream-to-foam cleanser helps to rid the skin of make-up, grime, dirt and excess oil – while leaving your skin comfortable and nourished.
Tula Skincare The Cult Classic Purifying Face Cleanser
If you like that ‘clean feeling’ but are worried about stripping the delicate skin barrier, this gel-based cleanser is a great one to try. It’s infused with probiotic extracts and chicory root prebiotics, to calm irritation, improve smoothness and maintain a balanced complexion – leaving your skin feeling fresh and ultra-clean, while still being kind and gentle on your complexion.
Shop Tula Skincare The Cult Classic Purifying Face Cleanser at Space NK, £29
Tatcha The Rice Wash
This gentle cream cleanser transforms into a milky foam lather on contact with water, gently cleansing the skin and immediately leaving your complexion soft, comforted and deeply nourished.
Images: courtesy of brands