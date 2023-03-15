Skincare experts agree: cleansing is one of the most important parts of an effective skincare routine. Because while ingredients like retinol are incredibly effective for fighting fine lines and hydrating steps such as serums and moisturisers are key for keeping your skin soft and smooth – the rest of your skincare routine is irrelevant if you’ve not thoroughly cleansed your skin first.

But things get a little more complicated when it comes to finding the best cleanser for your skin type. Because while there are hundreds of brilliant cleansers on the market, personal preference plays a large part in choosing the right one for you.