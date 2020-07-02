These are the best amber perfumes that’ll last all day long

While some notes don’t tend to be as hardy as others, fragrance compliments are some of the best to receive because they’re so personal , but if your perfume doesn’t go the distance then, sadly, those comments are going to be few and far between.

There’s nothing more disappointing than wearing a new perfume for the first time only for it to disappear from your skin after a couple of hours.

That said, some base notes last well, and one of the Stylist beauty team’s favourites is amber. It’s one that does linger all day, is distinctive and it tends to give an otherwise-bland perfume a bit of an edge.

Even if you’re not sure what amber smells like, you’ll recognise it because of the cosy, warm, sometimes powdery elements it has.

It’s often described as being similar to vanilla because of its sweet qualities, but don’t worry – it’s not as sweet as spun sugar and it’s not cloying either, instead it’s a grown-up kind of sweet.

Here’s our pick of our favourite amber scents worth sniffing out…