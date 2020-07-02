These are the best amber perfumes that’ll last all day long

Amber adds cosy, warm and comforting notes to perfume – and it helps them last a lot longer on skin, too. Here’s why.
There’s nothing more disappointing than wearing a new perfume for the first time only for it to disappear from your skin after a couple of hours.
While some notes don’t tend to be as hardy as others, fragrance compliments are some of the best to receive because they’re so personal, but if your perfume doesn’t go the distance then, sadly, those comments are going to be few and far between.
That said, some base notes last well, and one of the Stylist beauty team’s favourites is amber. It’s one that does linger all day, is distinctive and it tends to give an otherwise-bland perfume a bit of an edge.
Even if you’re not sure what amber smells like, you’ll recognise it because of the cosy, warm, sometimes powdery elements it has.
It’s often described as being similar to vanilla because of its sweet qualities, but don’t worry – it’s not as sweet as spun sugar and it’s not cloying either, instead it’s a grown-up kind of sweet.
Here’s our pick of our favourite amber scents worth sniffing out…
Best amber fragrance for women
Aerin Amber Musk eau de parfum
Originally designed to be worn in winter, Aerin’s take on amber is like wrapping yourself up in the cosiest cashmere blanket you can find. The amber notes have been cleverly contrasted with coconut water and rose for a sophisticated scent that make it suitable for all-year round.
AllSaints Sunset Riot Eau de Parfum
A woody floral that’s part of a newly released unisex range of scents by AllSaints, Sunset Riot smells much more expensive that its price tag. It’s got a slightly citrusy nature that brings that whole scent together, making it fresher and perfect for the summer months.
Laboratory Perfumes Amber Eau de Toilette
This perfume errs on the side of masculine, with the initial green notes drying down into something that’s much smokier, sexy and sophisticated. It really does linger for hours, it’s not overly sweet and there’s added spicy notes that give it a serious edge.
Le Labo Another 13 Eau de Parfum
A truly unique scent, Le Labo’s Another 13 is not only the lesser-known sister of Santal 33, but is also a firm beauty team favourite. Notes of ambroxan – a synthetic animal musk – jasmine, moss and ambrette make for something both intriguing and captivating. Guaranteed compliments await for every wearer.
