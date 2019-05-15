The best green, woody and herby perfumes for women who hate floral fragrances

Florals for spring. Groundbreaking.” Miranda Priestly was talking about clothes, but she could just as easily have been referring to perfume. Women’s fragrances are often dominated by floral scents, from the ubiquitous rose, jasmine and gardenia to the slightly less common – but still hugely popular – tuberose, iris and peony.

These perfumes can be dewy and romantic (see Fresh’s Rose Morning Eau De Parfum) or pack a powerful punch (like Frédéric Malle’s Carnal Flower EDP). Whatever end of the spectrum they fall, floral fragrances are decidedly feminine – but they’re not for everyone.

Because some of us would rather smell like a dark wood than a glade of bluebells; are more intrigued by the scent of nettles and moss than sweet blossoms. Freshly-cut grass, just-turned earth and the woody richness of bark are all wonderfully soul-enriching scents that are just as robust and evocative as flowers. And thankfully, a host of perfumers are waking up to the idea that there’s more to nature than petals.