Whether or not your shower is your sanctuary, it happens to be a great place to get a much needed mood boost for the day. And let’s face it, what’s more uplifting than a delicious blend of fruity scented shower gel or body wash that smells good enough to eat?

Perfect for those sunny (and not-so-sunny) summer days, what’s surprising to know, is that not all fruity scents smell the same. So, for those who love the sweetest of sweet scents to those who favour a more subtle aroma, there’s something for everyone. To help you in the quest for the perfect fruity scented product that doesn’t compromise on nourishment, we’ve rounded up nine of the best out right now.