Best Fruity Shower Gels and Body Wash

9 of the best fruity shower gels and body washes that are perfect for summer

Fruity shower gels and body washes are the perfect summer bodycare additions. Here, we break down the best nine products to get started with. 

Whether or not your shower is your sanctuary, it happens to be a great place to get a much needed mood boost for the day. And let’s face it, what’s more uplifting than a delicious blend of fruity scented shower gel or body wash that smells good enough to eat?

Perfect for those sunny (and not-so-sunny) summer days, what’s surprising to know, is that not all fruity scents smell the same. So, for those who love the sweetest of sweet scents to those who favour a more subtle aroma, there’s something for everyone. To help you in the quest for the perfect fruity scented product that doesn’t compromise on nourishment, we’ve rounded up nine of the best out right now. 

From moreish raspberry sorbets to spicier orange and vanilla scents, there’s a fruity shower gel or body wash to suit every mood. Scroll down to find your next shower buddy to bring an extra dose of sunshine to your body-care routine without even trying. 

The best fruity shower gels and body washes

  • The Body Shop Refreshing Passionfruit Shower Gel

    Part of The Body Shop’s special summer edition product collection, this vegan luxe foam shower gel has the most wonderfully pungent passionfruit smell that fades into a subtle fruity, clean scent – and thanks to the addition of aloe vera, it happens to be kind to skin, too. 

    Shop Refreshing Passionfruit Shower Gel at The Body Shop, £6.50

  • UpCircle Hand and Body Wash with the Residual Water of Kiwi Juice

    In classic UpCircle fashion, helpfully using up by-products of ingredients, this hand and body wash turns its attention to the humble kiwi. Using water leftover from kiwi production, combined with uplifting mandarin and tart lemongrass, this is a clean-scented fruity wash you’ll definitely want on hand. 

    Shop UpCircle Hand and Body Wash with the Residual Water of Kiwi Juice at SpaceNK, £13

  • Bondi Sands Summer Fruits Body Wash

    If your childhood summer fruits squash drink was made into a body wash, it would be this. Plus, it’s specially formulated to maintain leave your tan intact.

    Shop Bondi Sands Summer Fruits Body Wash at Lookfantastic, £7.99

