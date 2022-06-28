All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Fruity shower gels and body washes are the perfect summer bodycare additions. Here, we break down the best nine products to get started with.
Whether or not your shower is your sanctuary, it happens to be a great place to get a much needed mood boost for the day. And let’s face it, what’s more uplifting than a delicious blend of fruity scented shower gel or body wash that smells good enough to eat?
Perfect for those sunny (and not-so-sunny) summer days, what’s surprising to know, is that not all fruity scents smell the same. So, for those who love the sweetest of sweet scents to those who favour a more subtle aroma, there’s something for everyone. To help you in the quest for the perfect fruity scented product that doesn’t compromise on nourishment, we’ve rounded up nine of the best out right now.
From moreish raspberry sorbets to spicier orange and vanilla scents, there’s a fruity shower gel or body wash to suit every mood. Scroll down to find your next shower buddy to bring an extra dose of sunshine to your body-care routine without even trying.
The best fruity shower gels and body washes
The Body Shop Refreshing Passionfruit Shower GelPart of The Body Shop’s special summer edition product collection, this vegan luxe foam shower gel has the most wonderfully pungent passionfruit smell that fades into a subtle fruity, clean scent – and thanks to the addition of aloe vera, it happens to be kind to skin, too.
UpCircle Hand and Body Wash with the Residual Water of Kiwi JuiceIn classic UpCircle fashion, helpfully using up by-products of ingredients, this hand and body wash turns its attention to the humble kiwi. Using water leftover from kiwi production, combined with uplifting mandarin and tart lemongrass, this is a clean-scented fruity wash you’ll definitely want on hand.
Bondi Sands Summer Fruits Body WashIf your childhood summer fruits squash drink was made into a body wash, it would be this. Plus, it’s specially formulated to maintain leave your tan intact.
Fresh Sugar Lemon Bath and Shower GelThis foamy shower gel is for those of us with a sweet tooth. Its formula is infused with brown sugar, lychee, mango seed oil, zesty lemon and nourishing vitamin C and vitamin E.
Sol de Janeiro Brazilian 4Play Moisturizing Shower Cream-GelSol de Janeiro’s products are cult for a reason – they simply smell amazing (and fruity). This gel-cream hybrid contains a blend of softening cupuaçu butter, coconut oil and a fruit-scented medley in the form of the antioxidant açaí.
philosophy Raspberry Sorbet Shower GelIf it’s pure indulgence you’re after, look to Philosophy’s raspberry sorbet shower gel. Transforming into a rich, creamy lather, this one can be used also be used as a shampoo or bubble bath.
Kopari Beauty Lychee Clean Vitamin C Foaming Body WashProudly paraben and sulphate-free, Kopari Beauty’s foaming body wash not only has a refreshing lychee scent, but is reinforced with brightening vitamin C and smoothing vitamin B for maximum body care benefits.
Aesop Citrus Melange Body CleanserAesop’s aesthetically pleasing bottles contain an equally pleasing fruity scented foaming body wash. Suitable for all skin types, this formula contains a blend of citrus petitgrain, lemon rind and grapefruit rind.
Soapsmith Marble Arch Body Wash
Inspired by the clean-cut, regal energy of London’s Marble Arch, this body wash has a spicier fruity scent, thanks to its blend of vanilla, orange, saffron and patchouli.
