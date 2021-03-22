Full coverage foundations can sometimes get a bit of a bad rap for appearing mask-like and cakey on the skin. But the best full coverage foundation formulas have come a long way since those of the late noughties, when a matte make-up look was key and the only highlighter you owned was the one in your pencil case. As our make-up preferences have changed over the years, so have the formulations. Nowadays, full coverage doesn’t mean flat. Cakey formulas have been replaced with hydrating ingredients and even matte foundations still give your skin a glow (in all the right places).

In fact, many people are now ditching their barely-there bases and turning back to full coverage foundation formulas. Sheer foundations are great but if you want a long-lasting make-up look, full coverage is the way to go. They’re also perfect for helping to hide blemishes and disguising maskne. But according to TV and celebrity make-up artist Bryony Blake, the key to a flawless full coverage finish is all in the application.

How to apply full coverage foundation

“I find when it comes to a full coverage foundation, people often get scared that it will end up looking very heavy and mask like,” says Bryony. “My favourite way to apply a full coverage foundation is with a firm bristle brush, I like to really press the product into my skin especially in areas you want more coverage. I then buff it out in the areas that need less coverage. By doing it this way you will get the coverage you want but at the same time it won’t look caked on or too heavy. Beauty blenders are also a popular tool to apply foundation with as you can use a gentle patting motion to apply the product.”

17 of the best full coverage foundations

