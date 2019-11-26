If you have very dry skin, you’ll be well aware of what a nightmare it can be applying foundation. You want coverage, not cakeyness, and applying a full coverage foundation over parched skin can be a recipe for disaster. Luckily, we’ve got a foolproof three-step guide for the best way to apply foundation for dry skin.

1. Exfoliate

The key to a smooth, flawless foundation finish ultimately starts with skin prep. Exfoliating away any dry, rough patches (especially around the nose and chin) can help your foundation apply smoother and last longer.

2. Hydrate

If your skin is thirsty, it’s important to hydrate it first – before applying your foundation. Opt for a nourishing moisturiser or primer, that will give your skin a much-needed drink and provide an even, soft canvas for foundation application.

3. Use tools

To give your foundation a great starting point, buff and blend it in with a fluffy brush or make-up sponge. Brushes and sponges are gentler on the skin, and won’t disrupt any dry patches or flakiness like your fingers might.