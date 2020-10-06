Debating your next Glossier order? We run through the products that have become permanent fixtures in our beauty routines.
Any time Glossier launches a new product, it causes a wave of excitement. But its clever formulas, inclusive shade ranges and impressive results shows that what lies within the millennial pink packaging goes way beyond just Instagram fodder.
The Glossier line-up is packed with cult products, despite only launching in 2014 (with just four products) and has become a firm favourite in the UK in just three years. Its portfolio only continues to grow, too.
As well as branching out into clothing, bags and water bottles with its glossiWEAR line, the team has brought out a few exciting products this year, including a Glossier You-scented hand cream, Skywash eyeshadows and a new moisturiser created for oily skin types.
The latest to join the roster? A new flavour of its iconic Balm Dotcom. Yep, Glossier has launched a limited edition Wild Fig Balm Dotcom, £10, and it’s the perfect skincare addition for autumn. Wild Fig Balm Dotcom has a deep coral tint, meaning you don’t need to follow up with a lip stain or lipstick.
Wild Fig Balm Dotcom, £10
Like its predecessors, it’s packed with ultra-hydrating ingredients, too. It contains castor seed oil, a thick emollient that bind with water to keep moisture locked in, beeswax for a protective barrier, cupuacu fruit extract to deliver moisturising fatty acids and rosemary leaf extract for protective antioxidants.
While Wild Fig will no doubt cause a stir, there’s a long list of products to explore. Here, the Stylist team runs through its favourite Glossier products.
The best Glossier products, according to the Stylist team
Glossier You
With notes of musk, ambrette and ambrox, this warm perfume transforms on skin, meaning it smells a little differently on everybody. “I find Glossier’s You, £45, very comforting,” says Hanna Ibraheem, senior beauty writer. “In fact, I found myself spritzing it a lot at the beginning of lockdown as it made me feel so good. The musky scent isn’t strong but it has great staying power and I always get compliments when I wear it.”
Glossier Brow Flick
Available in three shades, this brow pen adds depth, definition and doesn’t look blocky. “There is a knack to using Brow Flick, £15, (hold the pen completely perpendicular to the face, and flick gently upwards) but once mastered, it’s excellent at drawing on lots of teeny, tiny individual hairs - perfect if you like the fluffy and feathery brow look,” says Shannon Peter, beauty director, who swears by Brow Flick for her eyebrow routine.
Glossier Cloud Paint
“This one took me by surprise because, if I’m being honest I only really bought it because I wanted to be part of the Glossier Gang I kept seeing on Instagram,” says Jazmin Kopotsha, deputy digital editor. “I’ve been using Cloud Paint in the shade Storm, £15 as part of my daytime makeup routine for years now. I dot the tiniest amount on my cheeks and I blend in for instant warmth in my complexion. I’m always pleasantly surprised by how subtle it looks.” The formula is intensely pigmented so to avoid going overboard, blend it out with your fingers – the warmth will make it melt into skin.
Glossier Boy Brow
“My brows are pretty sparse, so I’m always looking for new ways to make them look fuller,” says Lauren Geall, junior digital writer. “I’ve experimented with various brow gels over the years but Boy Brow, £14, is the first eyebrow gel which gives my brows dimension while still maintaining a natural look.” Available in five shades, including a recently-launched Auburn for those with red hair, this brow gel was inspired by traditional hair pomade to keep brow hairs in place without making them stiff.
Glossier’s ColourSlide Technogel Eye Pencil
“As a woman who’s not overly confident in the make-up department, I surprised myself when, last year, I bought Glossier’s ColorSlide Technogel Eye Pencil in Critical Mass (aka, a bright pinky-purple), £13” Felicity Thistlethwaite, executive editor digital.” One lick of this pencil across my eyelids takes me from Daytime Fliss (aka au naturale with a hint of foundation and a pair of eyebrows) to Evening Fliss, a much more exciting prospect for everyone. It’s a really powerful colour that doesn’t lose pigment over the hours, it stands out wearing glasses without looking like I’ve really laid it on thick. And you know what, it brings a little joy to my day when I put it on.”
Glossier Stretch Concealer
On the search for a natural-looking concealer? Look no further. “This is not the concealer for you if you’re looking for industrial-strength coverage in a completely matte finish,” explains Peter. “In fact, Stretch Concealer, £13, is the complete opposite. It’s light and thin, meaning it simply veils skin and the texture is so impossibly dewy. I use it to perk up my dark circles rather than completely masking them.”
