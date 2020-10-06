Any time Glossier launches a new product, it causes a wave of excitement. But its clever formulas, inclusive shade ranges and impressive results shows that what lies within the millennial pink packaging goes way beyond just Instagram fodder.

The Glossier line-up is packed with cult products, despite only launching in 2014 (with just four products) and has become a firm favourite in the UK in just three years. Its portfolio only continues to grow, too.

As well as branching out into clothing, bags and water bottles with its glossiWEAR line, the team has brought out a few exciting products this year, including a Glossier You-scented hand cream, Skywash eyeshadows and a new moisturiser created for oily skin types.